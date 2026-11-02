Akanksha Samiti adds boondi laddoos to its product range, distributes Diwali gifts to women in Lucknow

Akanksha Samiti distributed Diwali gifts to women working at its masala and mathri centre at Butler Palace in Lucknow on Sunday, while also announcing the start of boondi laddoo production at the centre. The programme was led by Dr Neelu Goyal, president of the committee and the Indian Administrative Service Officers Wives Association (IASOWA).

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The women working at the centre were extended festive greetings, and their contribution to the committee's activities was acknowledged. The programme brought attention to the committee's work in providing employment opportunities to women through the preparation and sale of food products.

The addition of boondi laddoos expands the range of products made at the Akanksha centre. The committee already prepares besan and atta laddoos and expressed the expectation that the new variety would also find acceptance among consumers because of its taste and purity.

The committee's model links the production and sale of food items with its stated objective of supporting women's economic empowerment. Income generated through the sale of products is distributed among the women working at the centre. The committee said the activity provides women with opportunities for employment and greater financial independence.

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New product adds to the centre's food range Boondi laddoos are the latest addition to the food products prepared at the Butler Palace centre. The initiative builds on the committee's existing work involving besan and atta laddoos, along with masala and mathri.

The committee expects the new product to be received positively by consumers. Its expectation is based on the taste and purity associated with the products it makes. However, no sales targets, production volumes or launch timelines for the boondi laddoos were specified.

The addition gives the women working at the centre another product to prepare as part of the committee's food-related activities. The products are sold, and the income generated through these sales is distributed among the women involved in the work.

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This arrangement is central to the committee's stated approach to women's empowerment. Rather than keeping the proceeds from product sales within the organisation, the income is distributed among the women working at the centre. The committee connects this activity with employment generation and opportunities for women to become economically self-reliant.

Voluntary participation supports the committee's work Akanksha Samiti also has a voluntary membership structure. The wives of administrative officers associated with the committee contribute their time and efforts without receiving remuneration. Their involvement is directed towards the committee's work on women's empowerment.

Dr Neelu Goyal led Sunday's programme in her capacity as the committee's president and the president of IASOWA. The distribution of Diwali gifts was an opportunity to acknowledge the women working at the centre and share festive greetings with them.

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The programme was attended by Akanksha office-bearers and members, including Alisha Arshad, Rani Mohan, Dr Preeti Chaudhary, Shweta Prasad, Angira Bhardwaj, Usha Singh, Preeti Singh, Shambhavi Singh, Richa Singh, Geetika Kapoor, Madhu Gupta and Nandita Singh, among others.

The committee's activities at the centre combine food-product preparation with an employment-related objective. The women working there are involved in making products that are subsequently sold, with the proceeds distributed among them. The introduction of boondi laddoos adds another item to this range.

Sunday's programme brought these two aspects of the committee's work together: recognising the contribution of women employed at the centre during the festive season and adding a new product to its existing activities. The committee reiterated its focus on creating employment opportunities and supporting women's economic independence through the products prepared at the centre.

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