Akash Alankar’s Budbee is set to disrupt the AV and electronics market in India

Have you always dreamt of setting up a state-of-the-art home theatre, but put those plans aside because the AV equipment seemed prohibitively expensive? Did you make-do with what you thought were more pocket-friendly alternatives? What if, you could fulfil your dream and not have to skimp on getting the best gadgets for it? Well, Budbee.in, a new marketplace that focuses on providing high-quality audio-visual and electronic products is the answer.

Founded by Akash Alankar, Budbee.in is described as India’s first premium certified AV and electronic marketplace; providing high-quality audio-visual and electronic products and catering to a niche market that values certified, premium goods. The platform, which launches officially on October 1, 2025, aims to offer a curated selection of premium AV and electronic products, leveraging the expertise of its partners in media, entertainment, and technology to ensure quality and market reach.

Budbee’s core offering includes certified pre-owned and new global AV products (home audio, soundbars, speakers), from brands such as Polk, Denon, Marantz, KEF, B&W, Arcam, among many others. The advantage of a Budbee buy is that the user gets never-before-used products at up to 50% lower prices, full warranty and verified authenticity, as the sales model connects the consumer directly with the brand, bypassing distributor-retailer chains.

From young urban professionals who’d be willing to invest in entry-level products of ₹25,000 to ₹60,000 to audiophiles and lifestyle buyers with slightly bigger budgets extending to about ₹1.2 lakh and high-net individuals and home theatre owners willing to splurge a few lakhs, there’s something for everyone at Budbee.in.

BudBee.in has also forged strategic tie-ups with laptop giants Acer, Dell, and Lenovo. It is projected to generate ₹100 crore in revenue and reach over 1 billion users in its first quarter, with an ambitious target to hit ₹500 crore in the next two years. An online marketplace with pan-India delivery facilities, Budbee aims to have physical stores across major cities of the country shortly.

Akash’s venture has been backed by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origin, Venkat K Narayana of KVN Productions and Rishikesh SR, co-founder of the ride-hailing platform Rapido. Alankar brings expertise in media and sound technology to the venture. His involvement likely focuses on strategic partnerships, branding, and leveraging his network to enhance the platform’s visibility and credibility. Alankar’s more recent strategic alliances include those with Innovative Group, as well as with the founders of the South Indian International Film Awards (SIIMA) and Celebrity Cricket League (CCL).

Venkat K Narayana’s KVN Productions is a Bengaluru-based film production and distribution company known for its work in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam cinema, which has two of the most widely anticipated films – Rocking Star Yash’s Toxic and Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan – in production under the banner.

KVN’s involvement in BudBee.in extends its portfolio beyond filmmaking into e-commerce, aligning with its mission to embrace innovative strategies and broaden market reach. The company’s distribution expertise likely aids in logistics, marketing, and expanding BudBee.in’s presence across India. Rishikesh SR brings additional financial and strategic support to the venture, potentially contributing to its technological and logistical infrastructure.

This Diwali, let BudBee.in open your eyes to a smarter shopping era, powered by collaborations with all major AV and laptop brands. Visit www.BudBee.in for pan-India fast delivery and join a revolution that’s rewriting the rules of the Indian tech and AV market. Contact: info@budbee.in Website: www.BudBee.in

Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.