Akhilesh Pathak assumes charge as POWERGRID Director (Projects)

Akhilesh Pathak has assumed charge as Director (Projects) at Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (POWERGRID), effective 30 September 2026, the company said in a statement.

POWERGRID is a Maharatna Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Power. Pathak joined the company as an executive trainee in its first batch in 1993 and has more than 32 years of experience in the power sector.

His experience spans transmission system planning, project execution, project management, business development and strategic infrastructure development. He has also worked on the development, execution, monitoring and commissioning of extra-high-voltage (EHV) transmission lines and substations.

Before taking charge as Director (Projects), Pathak was Executive Director (Project Management) at POWERGRID. He has held several leadership positions within the company during his career.

Role in project management and transmission infrastructure During his tenure in POWERGRID’s Project Management Department, Pathak played a role in the company’s capital expenditure utilisation, asset capitalisation and transmission line additions, according to the company.

POWERGRID said he was involved in achieving its highest-ever capital expenditure utilisation, along with one of its highest levels of asset capitalisation and transmission line additions, measured in circuit kilometres (CKM).

His work also included addressing project implementation issues through stakeholder coordination and project monitoring. The company said he contributed to resolving critical issues associated with project execution through these functions.

Pathak has also worked on international transmission infrastructure. He led the Arun-3 SAPDC Transmission Project in Nepal, which involved cross-border, regulatory and geographical challenges, according to POWERGRID.

The project formed part of his experience in managing transmission infrastructure in a cross-border environment, alongside his work on domestic projects.

Experience in business development and consultancy In addition to project execution and management, Pathak has contributed to POWERGRID’s business development activities.

According to the company, he was involved in expanding its consultancy services in domestic and international markets. His work in this area included supporting initiatives related to the company’s revenue growth.

Pathak holds a degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering and has completed the Harvard ManageMentor programme conducted by Harvard Business School.

POWERGRID is engaged in the development and management of power transmission infrastructure, including transmission lines and substations. Pathak’s appointment as Director (Projects) follows his tenure as Executive Director (Project Management), where his responsibilities included project monitoring and implementation.