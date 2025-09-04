Akshay Kumar pens sweet message for 'Lokah' star Kalyani Priyadarshan

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has showered praise on actor Kalyani Priyadarshan, whose latest film "Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra" has become a runaway hit at the box office.

Akshay is a frequent collaborator of Kalyani's father Priyadarshan, having worked with the director on movies such as "Hera Pheri", "Garam Masala" and "Bhool Bhulaiyaa".

"Talent runs in the family…suna thaa, ab dekh liya! Hearing lovely things about the brilliant acting chops of @kalyanipriyan, Priyadarshan Sir’s daughter. My best wishes to her and the entire team of #Lokah on their Hindi version release. More power," Akshay posted on X on Wednesday evening.

"Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra" marks the debut of Malayalam cinema’s first female superhero with Kalyani starring as Chandra, a powerful, mythology-inspired heroine navigating a modern world imbued with folklore and fantasy elements.

It is directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan under Wayfarer Films. The film has shattered box-office records, becoming South India’s highest-grossing female-led film, crossing the ₹100 crore mark globally within its first week.

Critics have also praised the movie for its immersive world-building, gripping narrative, and standout performance of kalyani.

The film also stars Naslen, Sandy, Arun Kurian, Chandu Salimkumar, Nishanth Sagar, Raghunath Paleri, Vijayaraghavan, Nithya Shri and Sarath Sabha.

Akshay is currently working with Priyadarshan on two projects -- "Bhoot Bangla" and "Haiwaan".