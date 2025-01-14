Alberta's premier says she won't support move to stop energy shipments to US as tariff retaliation

Vancouver, The premier of Canada's oil-rich province of Alberta said on Monday she would not support any move to stop energy shipments to the US as a way to combat US President-elect Donald Trump's threats to impose 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian products. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Danielle Smith addressed a news conference in Florida after a weekend visit with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort as a guest of Canadian businessman and television personality Kevin O'Leary.

"Oil and gas are owned by the provinces, principally Alberta, and we won't stand for that," she said. "You should never, ever threaten something you cannot do." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Trump has also said he will use economic coercion to pressure Canada to become the nation's 51st state, and he continues to erroneously cast the US trade deficit with Canada a natural resource-rich nation that provides the US with commodities like oil as a subsidy.

Trump said the US doesn't need anything from Canada, including oil.

Almost a quarter of the oil the US consumes every day is from Canada, with Alberta exporting 4.3 million barrels a day to the US. According to the US Energy Information Administration, the US consumes about 20 million barrels a day while domestically producing about 13.2 million barrels a day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Canada is the top export destination for 36 US states. Nearly USD 2.7 billion worth of goods and services cross the border each day.

Over the weekend, Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said she hasn't ruled out an energy embargo in response to Trump's tariff threat.

But Smith said that cutting off pipeline supplies through Michigan would choke key supply to Ontario and Quebec. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We should talk about things that we actually can do, as opposed to empty threats," said Smith, adding that she has seen no indications that Trump will not proceed with his tariffs threats, which will hurt both the Canadian economy and US consumers.

"We're a good partner," Smith said. "We buy a lot of goods from the US, more than any other jurisdiction. We should maintain this tariff-free relationship for the benefit of both of us."

Canadian officials have said Canada is considering imposing retaliatory tariffs on American orange juice, toilets and some steel products if Trump follows through with his tariffs threat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Smith also said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's decision to resign, setting up a Liberal leadership race and probable federation election this spring, has hindered Canada's ability to negotiate with Trump.

"I'm very concerned about a leadership vacuum," she said. "That's why I've been calling for an immediate election. We need somebody at the table who is able to engage with the administration saying you've got a four-year mandate, I've got a four-year mandate. Let's deal."

Smith will be attending Trump's inauguration next week. She has been on a diplomatic offensive of late, meeting with US elected officials and appearing on news media south of the border. SZM {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.