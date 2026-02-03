Alignment in the Face of AI: Why inspiring vision is the new leadership imperative

In an era defined by acceleration, be it technological, economic, or even cultural, the ethos of organisational vision is being redefined. No longer is vision simply a statement of ambition or a destination on a strategy slide. Today, vision must function as a shared lens: one that helps employees interpret change, locate themselves within it, and act with confidence amid uncertainty.

This matters because the stakes are rising. In India, where industries are simultaneously scaling, digitising, and reskilling, this expectation is even sharper. Vision is no longer symbolic leadership; it is operational clarity.

Within Mint India’s Iconic Workplaces framework, Inspiring Vision speaks directly to this shift. It recognises that people do not commit to strategies they do not understand, nor to futures they cannot see themselves in. The organisations that endure are those where vision travels from the boardroom to the front line, without dilution.

From Statement to System: Making Vision Understandable At Axis Asset Management Company, vision is deliberately designed to be usable. Himanshu Misra, Head – Human Resources, describes how clarity is engineered rather than assumed. He shares, “At Axis AMC, our vision is the starting point for everything we do. It is expressed through our GPS framework (Growth, Profitability, Sustainability) and serves as the anchor for all organisational priorities. Every business goal, every review and every conversation begins with GPS, ensuring that employees have a clear line of sight from the company’s purpose to their own deliverables.”

What stands out here is not the framework itself, but the discipline of repetition and translation. Vision is not introduced once and referenced occasionally; it is embedded into reviews, conversations, and everyday decisions. Structured cascades, quarterly townhalls and function-level conversations ensure that employees understand how their work, whether client-facing, operational, or strategic, advances the larger organisational direction.

But Misra is clear that clarity alone is insufficient. He emphasises, “Leaders must make the vision real and relatable. That means moving beyond announcements to active engagement: leadership townhalls, function-level strategy sessions, leadership connects, and team huddles where leaders contextualise GPS for each function and role.”

This insistence on contextualisation reflects a broader truth. According to a 2025 Study by Gallup and Stand Together, employees with a strong sense of purpose are 5.6 times more likely to be engaged than those with a low sense of purpose. Vision, when translated well, becomes a source of energy.

Vision in the Age of AI: Reassurance Without Complacency As AI, automation, and platform-driven business models reshape roles, employees are asking a more personal question: ‘Where do I fit in now?’ The answer cannot be abstract.

Misra addresses this tension directly, “When technology changes the way we work, the biggest question employees have is: ‘Where do I fit in?’ Our role as leaders is to make sure the answer is clear: you matter more than ever.”

At Axis AMC, this clarity is sustained through three deliberate actions: explaining why change is happening, involving employees in shaping it, and reinforcing expectations through role-specific goals. Importantly, automation is positioned not as a replacement but as a release by freeing people to focus on higher-value work, such as client engagement, problem-solving, and innovation.

This approach aligns with broader workforce sentiment. PwC’s 2025 Global Workforce Hopes & Fears Survey shows that while only about half of workers report daily use of GenAI tools, those who use AI regularly are much more likely to be excited or curious about its effects than worried or confused, highlighting the importance of clear organisational communication and support when introducing new technologies.

Personalising Vision: From Broadcast to Dialogue If traditional organisations broadcast vision, newer-age organisations are experimenting with personalisation. Abhishek Gupta, Head HR & Admin at ZebPay, frames this shift with characteristic clarity, “In the past, a vision statement was a static poster on a wall. Today, it needs to be a dynamic, personalized feed. At ZebPay, we believe in hyper-personalized alignment.”

Gupta describes how AI itself can be used to translate high-level goals into role-specific meaning: “A junior developer shouldn’t just hear ‘we want to grow 10x’; they should see exactly how their specific code commit today contributes to that growth. We don’t just broadcast the vision; we compile it for every individual user, i.e. the employee.”

In fast-moving sectors like fintech, where change is constant, this approach ensures that vision does not become distant or abstract. It also reframes the role of AI in culture-building. Rather than making people passive observers, Gupta argues that AI demands greater human imagination.

He asserts, “We position AI as a co-pilot, not an autopilot. We constantly remind our teams that while AI can write the code or draft the copy, it cannot dream the future of Finance. We keep motivation high by celebrating 'Human Ingenuity amplified by Tech', rewarding not just the output, but the strategic thinking that guided the AI to get there.”

Leadership as Behaviour, Not Messaging For vision to hold, it must be visibly lived. Shobhita Jaiswal, Senior People Business Partner of Yara International, emphasises the behavioural dimension of inspiring vision. She shares, “When leaders make employees feel valued and essential to the business, employees develop a stronger connection with the organisation. When people clearly see how their roles contribute to a larger purpose, their sense of ownership and accountability increases.”

She underscores the importance of breaking large ambitions into achievable milestones, enabling teams to act meaningfully rather than feel overwhelmed. Equally critical is two-way communication, which involves listening, feedback, and dialogue, which transforms vision from instruction into shared intent.

This emphasis on consistency is echoed by Anil Salvi, MD and Group Head – HR at JM Financial. He adds, “At JM Financial, we believe in leading by example. Slogans without demonstrative action are extremely futile. One of the biggest contributors to our success over five decades has been our belief in living the values.”

In organisations with long legacies, vision is sustained not only through reinvention alone but also through the continuity of values. Salvi notes that a strong culture of performance, meritocracy, and transparency has made transitions smoother, even in times of market disruption.

Why Inspiring Vision Matters Now The evidence is clear. Employees who understand how organisational change connects to a meaningful vision are significantly more likely to adapt, reskill, and remain engaged through transformation. Vision reduces friction. It builds trust. It turns uncertainty into forward motion.

Inspiring Vision, then, is not about charisma or communication flair. It is about coherence between strategy and story, between leadership intent and employee experience, between today’s work and tomorrow’s possibilities.

For organisations aspiring to be truly iconic, this coherence is non-negotiable. The Mint India’s Iconic Workplaces Certification, in partnership with Deloitte, recognises organisations that do not merely articulate the future, but help their people see it, understand it, and actively build it. Because in a world of constant change, the most powerful vision is not the one that predicts what comes next, but the one that ensures everyone knows their place in shaping it.