All you need to know about SunCrypto's New Referral Program

SunCrypto's NEW referral program is LIVE! Earn up to lifetime commissions (30% Spot, 10% Futures) with annual potential up to ₹5 Lakh! Grow your income & India's crypto community. Download now!

In a significant move set to redefine passive income opportunities within India's burgeoning cryptocurrency market, SunCrypto, a leading crypto trading platform, has launched an overhauled referral program. Effectively LIVE, BY July 10th, 2025, the program offers users the chance to earn instant BTC rewards of up to ₹500 in BTC and a substantial lifetime commission of up to 40% on their referrals' trading fees, promising a potential earning of up to ₹5,00,000 annually.

The new structure is designed to incentivize widespread adoption and foster a vibrant crypto community across the nation.

Instant Rewards: Get BTC as Your Friends Trade SunCrypto’s new program streamlines the process of earning immediate rewards. Referrers can now receive instant BTC credits based on their friends' first trade:

₹ 100 in BTC: When a referred friend makes their first trade of ₹ 5,000 or more in the Spot Market.

When a referred friend makes their first trade of 5,000 or more in the Spot Market. ₹ 100 in BTC: When a referred friend makes their first trade of ₹ 1,00,000 or more in the INR Futures Market.

When a referred friend makes their first trade of 1,00,000 or more in the INR Futures Market. ₹ 300 in BTC: When a referred friend makes their first trade of ₹ 5,00,000 or more in the INR Futures Market. Notably, a referrer can combine these bonuses. For instance, if a friend completes both the ₹5,000 Spot trade and the ₹5,00,000 INR Futures trade, the referrer stands to earn a total of ₹400 in BTC instantly. These rewards are directly credited to the referrer's SunCrypto account, offering a transparent and immediate benefit. Download SunCrypto Application available on both Google Play Store and App Store.

Building a Passive Income Stream: Lifetime Trading Commissions Beyond the initial bonuses, the core of SunCrypto's new program lies in its robust passive income potential. Users can now earn a percentage of the trading fees generated by their referrals, month after month, year after year.

Spot Market: A significant 30% commission on trading fees paid by referred users in the Spot Market. For example, a monthly spot volume of ₹ 10,00,00,000 by referred users could net a referrer ₹ 1,23,000 in commission (the commission was calculated after deducting 18% GST from the fees).

A significant on trading fees paid by referred users in the Spot Market. For example, a monthly spot volume of 10,00,00,000 by referred users could net a referrer 1,23,000 in commission (the commission was calculated after deducting 18% GST from the fees). Futures Market: A 10% commission on trading fees paid in the Futures Market. This can lead to substantial earnings, with a monthly futures volume of ₹ 1,000,00,00,000 ( ₹ 1000 crore) potentially translating to ₹ 7,00,000 in affiliate commission. To facilitate tracking, SunCrypto has already implemented a dashboard for Spot Market commissions, with a similar feature for Futures trading commissions slated for August 2025. This centralized dashboard will provide referrers with a clear overview of their referrals, their trading activity, and their accrued earnings.

To know more about terms and conditions click here…

Conclusion SunCrypto's updated referral program stands out by offering not just one-time benefits, but a robust framework for long-term passive income generation. By empowering its existing users to expand the crypto community, the exchange aims to foster a mutually beneficial ecosystem.

For those with a network of friends, colleagues, or a social media community interested in digital assets, this program presents a compelling opportunity to earn while helping others navigate the world of cryptocurrency through a trusted platform.

For more detailed information on the SunCrypto Referral Program, users are encouraged to connect with the support team at help@suncrypto.in or visit the SunCrypto Academy.

Disclaimer: Readers are advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and involve significant risks. There may be no regulatory recourse for losses arising from such transactions.This article is part of paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand.Hindustan Times/HTDSL shall not, in any manner, be responsible or liable for the content of the article, advertisement, including the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, or affirmations expressed therein and is absolved from any legal action or enforceable claims. This content is for informational and awareness purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.