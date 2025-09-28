Allana group aims 2-fold growth in 4-5 yrs, touch USD 4-bn revenue mark

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) Allana Group, which is in manufacturing and exports of various consumer goods and processed food products, aims to double its business to nearly USD 4 billion, driven by its food processing and some new growth engines as its protein business, among others, a company official said.

Allana Group, a family-owned business, which has presence in segments as coffee, poultry, fruits & vegetables, consumer goods, frozen foods, animal nutrition & pet foods, among others, has plans to enter into the domestic b2c markets in some of these segments.

"After focusing on exports around the world, we are also looking to build our business in our country. We are very excited about the GST (goods and services tax) reforms. Our businesses like ice cream, pet food businesses, they have completely benefited from this," Allana Group CEO (Processed Food Division) Manish Muley told PTI.

Allana group, which is present in the premium ice cream category in India with brand 'London Dairy', has already extended the GST benefits to the consumers, he said, adding that Allana is uniquely positioned to serve this growing demand.

"And as we get into the other sectors, which is the strategy going forward, we will see that we will be coming in a big way to India," he said on the sidelines of World Food India 2025.

The group now aims to get around 25 per cent of its business from the domestic market, in a time frame of the next 4-5 years.

"We see potential in the protein solutions. This country is protein-deficient, and we are planning to enter the protein business in a big way. We are also very bullish about the food business," he said.

The group, through its FMCG arm Allana Consumer Products Ltd (ACPL), is tapping into fast-growing categories like coffee and pet foods. Moreover, it also sees a vast potential in India's poultry and red meat sector, where it operates with the Indian Poultry Alliance (IPA).

On IPA, Muley said, "With this, we have entered a new segment. This is going to be the third-largest company in the next 3-4 years."

The company is also looking at the protein segment, where it operates in Vacuum Packed Chilled Meat and frozen meat, where it operates with brand Saffa and Premier.

"Allana Group's overseas distribution companies are poised to go beyond proteins and soon carry the entire basket of Indian products -- from processed foods to branded consumer offerings," Muley said.

Asked about the revenue, the Mumbai-based group has an aggressive target to touch USD 4-billion turnover in the mid-term.

"Currently we have a revenue of USD 2 billion, if we accumulate all our businesses together and we want to double this business in the next 4-5 years," its CEO, Food Process Division Manish Muley to PTI.

Food process division is the largest segment of the multi-conglomerate of Allana group, contributing nearly three-fourths of its business, Muley added.

Muley did not share any numbers on capex, but said the 160-year-old group will have necessary investments required for growth.

"Currently, we are on board, but I can give an indication that if your business is about USD 2 billion and trying to grow over 25 per cent over the next 4-5 years, so whatever necessary investments are required, the board and shareholders are absolutely delighted to put it on the table. We are in the process of making it up," he said.

Allana Group has a presence in around 70 countries. However, its focus is on GCC countries and the far eastern markets. Now, besides exports, Allana group companies are also setting their own distribution network to channelise their products in those markets.