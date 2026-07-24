Allied Blenders Q1 profit down 18.6 pc, revenue rises to ₹1,809 cr

New Delhi, July 24 (PTI) Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd has reported an 18.65 per cent decline year-on-year in its consolidated net profit to ₹45.42 crore in the June quarter of FY27, on account of disruptions in the global supply chain.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹55.83 crore in the April-June period a year ago, Allied Blenders and Distillers (ABD) said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

However, its revenue from operations edged up 1.84 per cent to ₹1,809.15 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal, compared to ₹1,776.37 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) remained nearly flat at ₹120 crore in the quarter under review, against ₹119 crore in Q1 FY26.

According to ABDL, its Ebitda growth "moderated by planned investments" in the newly established super-premium to luxury portfolio under ABD Maestro, including increased advertising and promotion spends and distribution expansion initiatives.

ABD's total expenses stood at ₹1,693.68 crore, up 1.73 per cent in the June quarter.

The total income, which includes other income, advanced by 1.7 per cent to ₹1,813.8 crore in the first quarter of FY27.

Commenting on the results, ABDL's Managing Director Amar Sinha said, "While global supply chain disruptions had a short-term impact during the quarter, the underlying business remains resilient. We are currently focused on investing in our people, strengthening our brands and accelerating our premiumisation agenda, while maintaining strong execution of our backward integration projects."

Allied Blenders and Distillers, the makers of Officer's Choice Whisky, Sterling Reserve Premium Whiskies and ICONiQ White Whisky, is one of the leading spirits companies in India, in terms of annual sales volumes.