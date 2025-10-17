Almost Missed Dubai Trip, Business Deal at Risk: Delhi Entrepreneur Explains How He Got There Via Atlys

For India's growing tribe of entrepreneurs, travel has become both a necessity and a race against logistics. Meetings are confirmed overnight, flights booked on instinct, hotels secured with a tap. Yet even in an age of near-instant everything, one part of international travel still breeds uncertainty: the visa.

Delhi-based entrepreneur Anshul Sushil found himself facing that familiar anxiety just days before a critical meeting in Dubai. His flights were booked, his pitch was ready, but his trusted visa contact, the one who had handled his travel documentation for years, had gone quiet.

"I almost missed a critical meeting in Dubai because my ‘visa guy’ ghosted me," Sushil later wrote on LinkedIn. "Yes, that nightmare actually happened."

“As any entrepreneur knows, travel is often last-minute. You rarely get more than a week's notice, and the pressure is on," he explained. With an important meeting lined up and his usual contact unreachable, panic set in. "Frantic messages in every possible WhatsApp group," he recalled.

Then a senior colleague suggested trying a visa processing platform called Atlys, which allows travellers to apply for visas directly through an app.

Sushil's first reaction? Skepticism. "Frankly, it sounded too good to be true. An AI-driven visa process? From my phone? At midnight?"

But with his usual guy not responding and other leads also ghosting, he decided to take a chance.

What happened next caught him off guard. "Uploaded a photo. Got approvals. Got notified every step of the way," he wrote. "No agents. No followups. No delays. Just one smooth, AI-powered ride."

Within hours, his Dubai visa was approved, well before his scheduled flight. "I got my visa before time. Let that sink in."

His experience reflects a shift quietly transforming how Indians approach travel administration. For decades, visas were synonymous with hassle, stress and uncertainty. But platforms like Atlys are reimagining the process through automation and secure data flows, allowing travellers to manage documentation the same way they now book flights or hotels: digitally, instantly, and transparently.

This change is being accelerated by the post-pandemic rebound in global travel. Travel is back to pre-2020 levels, but expectations have evolved. Travellers now expect systems that match the speed of their lives. The rise of startup founders, consultants, and digital nomads in India has created a generation that won't tolerate outdated processes when speed and certainty are available.

For Sushil, the relief was immediate and the lesson clear. Most travel anxiety doesn't come from distance. It comes from uncertainty. When that uncertainty is removed, the journey feels almost effortless. His meeting in Dubai went ahead as planned.

"The entire process felt like magic, but it was just smart tech and solid execution," Sushil reflected, crediting the Atlys team and founder Mohak Nahta for "making something that actually works when it matters the most."

As global mobility continues to accelerate, stories like this one point to a new normal, where getting a visa might soon be as seamless as booking a flight. And for travellers like Anshul Sushil, that future has already arrived.

For further information, visit: https://www.atlys.com/en-IN

Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.