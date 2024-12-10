Alphard Group Celebrates 15 Years of Maritime Excellence and Innovation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9: Alphard Group marked its 15th anniversary with an elegant celebration held on November 30, 2024, at a prestigious heritage hotel in India. The event brought together senior management, valued clients, and employees to commemorate this milestone, which highlights Alphard Group’s journey from a promising startup in 2009 to a leader in customized maritime solutions, renowned for its exceptional quality and innovation. Over the past 15 years, Alphard Group has continuously adapted and evolved within the dynamic maritime industry, expanding into diverse business models and multiple industry verticals. Today, with core operational centers in Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, and India, Alphard Group’s global presence underscores its commitment to excellence and continual advancement. Reflecting on this milestone, Captain Alok Kumar, Chairman of Alphard Group, stated, “Our 15-year journey has been defined by our steadfast dedication to professionalism and providing value-driven solutions that consistently exceed our clients’ expectations. Looking to the future, we are committed to sustainable practices and expanding our service offerings to remain at the forefront of the maritime industry." Prity Kumar, Group Managing Director of Alphard Group, added, “This milestone speaks to the hard work and expertise of our team, who have been instrumental in driving our vision forward. We are proud of our journey and excited about the future as we continue delivering bespoke maritime solutions tailored to our clients’ unique needs." Alphard Group offers a broad array of services, including project cargo and marine logistics for both onshore and offshore operations, along with an extensive suite of auxiliary maritime services. The Group’s offshore division collaborates with world-class energy firms and leading service providers, delivering high-quality, cost-effective solutions across various regions. As Alphard Group looks toward the future, it is poised to enter new business areas within the maritime and logistics sectors, with a strategic focus on innovation and adaptability. This forward-thinking approach enhances Alphard Group’s position as a trusted global partner in the maritime community, one that continues to evolve with the changing needs of its clients. Alphard Group’s 15th anniversary is a celebration not only of past achievements but also of a future dedicated to excellence, growth, and transformative impact in the maritime industry. (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

