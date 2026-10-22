Aman Arora seeks Congress clarity on Punjab welfare schemes ahead of 2027 polls

Aam Aadmi Party Punjab president and cabinet minister Aman Arora on Thursday challenged the Congress to clarify whether it would continue free electricity, the ₹10 lakh Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna and monthly financial assistance for women if it forms the government after the 2027 Assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference, Arora said remarks by Congress MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on electricity subsidies and financial assistance for women raised questions about the party’s welfare commitments. He alleged that a Congress government could withdraw benefits for ordinary households and bring back toll plazas and higher electricity and canal water charges.

Arora asked Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Pratap Singh Bajwa to state their position on the schemes, arguing that voters needed clarity before the next election.

Questions over welfare eligibility Arora questioned who would determine which families qualified for subsidies if assistance were restricted according to financial need. He asked whether Raja Warring or senior Congress leaders would decide which households received electricity subsidies and which women qualified for financial support.

He also challenged Congress MPs, MLAs, former ministers and their families to give up government subsidies if they believed people who did not need assistance should be excluded. Arora said he had not seen Congress leaders publicly surrender such benefits while the AAP government continued its schemes.

The AAP leader said the government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann provided electricity subsidies to households, farmers and industry. He also referred to monthly financial assistance for women and health coverage under the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna.

Arora urged Congress president Kharge and Rahul Gandhi to clarify whether the party would continue these benefits if elected to power.

Congress record and election promises Arora cited the Congress government led by Captain Amarinder Singh, alleging that free electricity for farmers was discontinued after the party came to power in 2002 and restored around two-and-a-half years later. He also referred to the Congress promise before the 2017 Assembly elections to continue free electricity, saying voters should judge the party by its record in government.

He alleged that a Congress government could reintroduce toll plazas, charge for canal water supplied to agricultural fields, raise electricity costs and discontinue the ₹10 lakh health cover. These claims were presented by Arora as reasons for voters to seek clarity on the opposition party’s plans.

The dispute centres on whether existing welfare benefits would continue under a change of government and how eligibility for subsidies might be determined. Arora said Congress should answer these questions before seeking votes in 2027.