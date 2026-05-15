Amazon MGM begins hunt for next James Bond, hires casting director

Los Angeles, May 15 (PTI) The search for the next James Bond is officially underway, with Amazon MGM Studios auditioning actors to fill the role of Ian Fleming's iconic British secret agent 007.

According to Variety, the studio has hired acclaimed casting director Nina Gold to find a successor to Daniel Craig. The new actor will headline one of global cinema's most enduring franchises with a screen history stretching back to 1962.

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"The search for the next James Bond is underway. While we don't plan to comment on specific details during the casting process, we're excited to share more news with 007 fans as soon as the time is right," Amazon MGM Studios said in a statement to the outlet.

Gold, one of Hollywood's most sought-after casting directors, is best known for her work on HBO's "Game of Thrones", Netflix's "The Crown" and five films in the Star Wars franchise.

She has also done casting for critically-acclaimed films "Les Miserables", "The Martian" and "Conclave", and received an Oscar nomination for her work on "Hamnet," in 2025, the first year the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences introduced an award for casting.

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The film's creative team is already in place.

Denis Villeneuve, the acclaimed French-Canadian director of "Dune", "Dune: Part Two", "Blade Runner 2049" and "Arrival", will helm the project from a script by "Peaky Blinders" scribe Steven Knight.

Amy Pascal and David Heyman will produce, with Villeneuve's wife and creative partner Tanya Lapointe serving as executive producer.

The upcoming project, tentatively called Bond 26, will be the first James Bond movie to be developed by Amazon MGM since the banner completed its acquisition of MGM Studios in 2022.

Last year, Amazon MGM announced a landmark joint venture with longtime Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, gaining creative control of the iconic franchise.

Villeneuve, who has been a longtime fan of the 007 franchise, is currently completing "Dune: Messiah", his third and final film in the Dune saga, slated for release in December 2026. Bond pre-production is expected to begin thereafter.

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Craig played 007 across five films - "Casino Royale" (2006), "Quantum of Solace" (2008), "Skyfall" (2012), "Spectre" (2015) and "No Time to Die" (2021).

Before him, the role was held by Pierce Brosnan, Timothy Dalton, Roger Moore, George Lazenby and Sean Connery.