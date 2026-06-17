Amazon Prime Day Deals: Which Categories See Real Price Drops

The Amazon Prime Day sale is more than a shopping extravaganza. It's a window into consumer trends and pricing strategy and an opportunity to revamp your home & life. As we head toward Prime Day 2026 in July, now is a good time to look at which categories deliver tangible savings and how to navigate the offers.

Prime Day 2026: What to expect Amazon has officially announced that Prime Day 2026 will return to India in July, making it the 10th edition of this thrilling shopping event. If you're a Prime member, you'll enjoy early access to deals starting at midnight on the first day, with the entire event expected to last around 48 hours. Keep an eye out for the official announcement set for late June; you won’t want to miss it.

Categories with the biggest price drops

Some categories reliably discount harder than others. Here's a rough guide to typical Prime Day markdowns:

Category Typical drop Electronics 40–50% Home Appliances 30–70% Mattresses / Furniture 25–35% Office Supplies up to 70% Fashion 50–80% Personal Care 15–25% Grocery / Consumables 10–20% Books / Media 5–15%

Electronics: the star attraction Consumer electronics are the headline act, usually carrying the steepest discounts as brands clear older inventory before new launches later in the year. If you're after a smartphone, tablet or TV, Prime Day is a strong window — but look past the flashy percentage and compare against the product's average price over the past month. Price-tracking tools quickly separate a real bargain from a markdown off an inflated base price.

Large appliances: a seasonal opportunity Air conditioners, refrigerators and washing machines typically see meaningful cuts around Prime Day, as manufacturers move stock before the monsoon slowdown in demand. Exchange offers also tend to be more generous during the sale, so combine them to calculate your actual saving rather than reading the banner discount alone.

Home & furniture: comfort meets savings Home and furniture is the category buyers most often overlook, and it's a reliable place to find deals on items that usually take a longer consideration period — mattresses, office chairs and sofas. The Sleep Company says it will run some of its prices of the year across these products during the sale, so if a quality upgrade for your bedroom or home office is on your mind, it's worth planning for.

Our value pick: The Sleep Company Smart Ortho GRID. If you're thinking of upgrading your mattress this prime day sale, this is the one to watch. It's the value for money in The Sleep Company's orthopedic range. Built with SmartGRID, a patented grid layer, it is developed by ex-DRDO scientists that gives soft comfort at pressure points like the hips and shoulders while staying firm under the lower back. Over an Ortho Balance Foam base, it delivers a medium-firm, spine-neutral feel that suits back, stomach and many side sleepers, making it a flexible single-mattress choice for a household. With 2,500+ air channels and a breathable, hypoallergenic cotton-viscose cover, it's built for Indian summers, and it carries the same 100-night trial and 10-year warranty as the costlier models.

On price, the Queen 6-inch lists at ₹15,290 (MRP ₹23,990) and the King 6-inch at ₹17,990 (MRP ₹28,990) and will drop further on 2026 Prime Day Sale. The brand says the mattress is recommended by doctors at the All India Health Association (AIHA) and that 80% of surveyed users reported reduced back pain after switching; treat those as the manufacturer's own claims.

Maximizing savings with smart payment options Payment method matters more than most shoppers realize. Amazon typically partners with banks — ICICI and SBI among them in past years — for an extra discount on card payments, though partners and percentages change each sale, so confirm eligibility at checkout. No-cost EMI on high-ticket items lets you spread the cost over several months. Factor both into your final price before deciding.

Prime Day deals you can actually trust A simple framework cuts through the noise:

Check historical prices. Make sure the deal genuinely beats the recent average, not a markdown off an inflated MRP. Calculate net savings. Combine bank offers, exchange value and EMI to find your true cost. Focus on reliable categories. Electronics, appliances and furniture see the deepest, most consistent drops. Be wishlist-proactive. Add items now for timely alerts and early-access deals. Prime Day rewards the informed. Know where the real savings live, evaluate offers on net price rather than headline percentages, and use your early access — and a chaotic sale becomes a strategic one.

Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.