Amazon's The Beauty Sale’s 6th Edition Is Going Live from 18th - 22nd July: Your Vanity’s About to Thank You

Beauty today is personal. It is no longer only about trends dictated by glossy pages, but about rituals that serve individual needs - skincare that soothes, makeup that expresses, and haircare that heals. This July, Amazon brings that vision to life with The Beauty Sale’s 6th edition, a 5-day celebration of beauty in all its diversity and ritualistic joy.

“The Beauty Sale's sixth edition showcases the biggest beauty trends of the season – from the latest in Korean Beauty to dermatologist-recommended skin and hair care essentials,” said Siddharth Bhagat, Director, Amazon Fashion & Beauty. “We are making it easier than ever for beauty enthusiasts to discover trusted international brands and build their perfect beauty regimen. Whether you are exploring seasonal fragrances, seeking Gen Z's most-loved brands, or starting your skincare journey, our thoughtfully curated selection comes with Amazon's fast delivery and reliable service, ensuring a seamless shopping experience for everyone."

Discover New Launches & Trending Brands This edition features highly anticipated launches from international brands and rising beauty stars. Whether you are a K-beauty loyalist, a fragrance connoisseur, a viral trend tester, or looking to try something new, here’s what’s curated for you on Amazon’s The Beauty Sale:

Must-Try New Launches: Tir Tir – Korean beauty’s latest obsession with glow-boosting tints & cushions

RoundLab – Natural and science-based minimalist skincare

Tree Hut – Scrubs and body butters your routine has been missing

Real Techniques – Expert loved Pro makeup brushes and sponges

Milani – Bold color and complexion innovation from the USA.

Redken – Professional formulas to restore your hair health

Ellie Saab – Luxurious scents now at your fingertips Trend Watch: Skin, Hair, Scent & More

Skin tints to scalp care — beauty trends you can’t miss

From skin tints and serum foundations to barrier-loving skincare and scalp-first hair rituals - this is where the trends are headed. The Beauty Sale brings up to 60% off on 75+ cult and emerging brands, with surprise freebies on viral favourites.

Scent Layering is In Think beyond a single spray. Layered fragrances are trending - mix body mists with perfumes and roll-ons to build a custom scent profile. Start with Skinn by Titan, Elie Saab, Bella Vita, Davidoff, and Jaguar; now up to 60% off.

The Base is Barely There

Glow-up picks from e.l.f., Maybelline, Sugar & more

Ditch the cakey layers - 2025’s complexion trend is all about natural glow and hybrid textures. Stock up on skin tints, multi-use balms, and glow-enhancers from e.l.f., Maybelline, Sugar, Etude, Renee, and Lovechild by Masaba.

Plus: 20% Amazon Pay cashback on your first beauty order and up to 20% off when you buy more (to save more!)

Scalp is the New Skin

Scalp care equals hair care. Shop Redken, Kerastase and more

This year, scalp health = hair health. Add clarifying scrubs, serums, and bond-building masks from Redken, Kérastase, Schwarzkopf Pro, and L’Oréal Professionnel.

Prepay and get 10% cashback (above the 50% off on Luxury Beauty)

Skin Cycling & Barrier Repair

Skincare goes functional with derm-backed formulas, active in moderation, and repair-first routines. Browse picks from L’Oréal Paris, The Derma Co., CeraVe, Chemist at Play, Cetaphil, WishCare, and Bella Vita.

Don’t miss Rush Hour Deals with minimum 30% off price drops.

Don’t Sleep on These Beauty Picks No matter what kind of beauty shopper you are - minimalist, maximalist, or somewhere in between - this edition of The Beauty Sale has something for everyone, whether you're building a thoughtful routine or exploring the latest trends. With Amazon’s smooth and secure shopping experience, backed by trusted delivery and easy returns, discovering new beauty favourites feels effortless and reassuring. Live from July 18th to 22nd, head over to Amazon’s The Beauty Sale and dive into your next beauty obsession, try something viral, or finally stock up on that cult favourite. Either way, it’s your sign to treat yourself.

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Syndication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Mint.