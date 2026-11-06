Amit Shah, Dhami honour artists with Uttarakhand film awards

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has urged consumers to choose products under the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme for Dhanteras gifting, positioning festive purchases as a way to support artisan livelihoods and strengthen the state's local economy.

In a post on X, Adityanath appealed to people to celebrate a “local Diwali” and contribute to the goal of an “Aatmanirbhar Uttar Pradesh”. He said a single purchase could bring self-reliance and dignity to the home of a skilled family, linking consumer choices with the economic prospects of traditional producers.

The appeal comes as the state seeks to promote its district-specific products and connect traditional crafts with wider markets. Adityanath said Dhanteras, a festival associated with prosperity, auspiciousness and well-being, should also be an occasion to include artisans and craftspeople in the celebrations. He said their skills and sustained work had helped preserve the state's cultural heritage across generations.

Exports and market access Citing the state's export figures, the Chief Minister said exports had increased from ₹84,000 crore in 2016-17 to more than ₹2 lakh crore in 2025-26. He described the rise as evidence of the enterprise and capabilities of the state's artisans and craftspeople.

He highlighted Bhadohi's carpets, Prayagraj's moonj craft, Mainpuri's tarkashi work and Chitrakoot's wooden toys as products that give Uttar Pradesh a distinct identity. The examples underline the range of traditional manufacturing and craft clusters that the ODOP initiative seeks to promote through district-linked products.

Adityanath also cited modern expo marts in Lucknow and Greater Noida, as well as the carpet market in Bhadohi, saying these facilities were helping traditional crafts secure recognition on global platforms. His post connected the promotion of local products with the state's export performance and the need to expand market access for producers.

The Chief Minister invoked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's “Vocal for Local” vision while urging residents to select ODOP products as gifts during the festive season. The appeal places consumers at the centre of efforts to create demand for locally made goods, with purchases presented as direct support for skilled families.

Police appointments on Dhanteras Separately, 4,543 candidates selected for posts of sub-inspectors and platoon commanders in the Uttar Pradesh Police are scheduled to receive appointment letters from the Chief Minister in Lucknow on Dhanteras.

Adityanath wished the selected candidates a bright future and extended greetings to residents on Dhanteras and Dhanvantari Jayanti. The appointment-letter distribution is another event scheduled by the state government for the festival.

The Chief Minister's message combined a festive appeal with a focus on artisan livelihoods, traditional production and local consumption. By asking residents to choose ODOP products, he sought to connect household spending during the festival with the economic activity of craft-producing families.