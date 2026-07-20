Amit Shah lays foundation for Amul’s world’s largest curd plant in Bengal, promises dairy push and cooperative reforms

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah on Saturday laid the foundation stone for what is being described as the world’s largest curd manufacturing plant under the Amul Bengal Dairy Project in Kolkata, saying the investment would strengthen West Bengal’s dairy economy, improve incomes of livestock rearers and advance the Centre’s vision of "White Revolution 2.0".

The project, coming up at the Howrah Food Park with an investment of around ₹700 crore, is expected to process 30 lakh litres of milk daily once fully operational. In its first phase, the plant will process 10 lakh litres of milk every day and is projected to benefit around 1.2 lakh milk-producing livestock rearers. According to the government, the facility will have the capacity to manufacture nearly 1,000 metric tonnes, or 10 lakh kilograms, of curd and other cultured dairy products each day, making it the world's largest curd production plant.

Dairy infrastructure and farmer support Addressing the gathering, Shah said the dairy project would provide a transparent and stable market for milk producers while strengthening dairy cooperatives across the state. He said Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had provided 30 acres of land free of cost for the project, a move that would help attract further investments and ensure better prices for milk supplied by livestock rearers. Shah said nearly 2.5 lakh livestock rearers are expected to receive higher returns for their milk as the dairy ecosystem expands.

The Union minister also announced that the Centre would establish an animal breed improvement facility in West Bengal, including a Sex-Sorted Semen centre to improve dairy productivity. He said the long-term objective is to ensure that every livestock-rearing family in the state owns at least two improved-breed milch animals capable of producing 25% more milk over the next 15 years.

Shah highlighted Amul's cooperative model, stating that about ₹87 out of every ₹100 spent by consumers on Amul products reaches farmers and livestock rearers directly. He said more than 18,600 rural dairy cooperative societies and around 36 lakh women are associated with the cooperative, describing it as an example of farmer-led economic empowerment.

Cooperative initiatives beyond dairy Apart from the dairy project, Shah said more than 70 farmer welfare schemes under the Ministry of Cooperation would be implemented in West Bengal within six months through coordination between the Centre and the state government. He also announced the computerisation of the Registrar of Cooperative Societies' office, saying the move would improve transparency and efficiency by allowing cooperative institutions to access services digitally.

During the event, foundation stones were laid for 10 cooperative warehouses and storage facilities with a combined capacity of 1,400 metric tonnes were inaugurated. Shah said the infrastructure would help farmers store produce safely and reduce distress sales.

The Union minister also announced the launch of the "Sarathi" initiative through Bharat Taxi in West Bengal. Under the model, taxi drivers linked to the platform will become shareholders in the company, allowing them to receive a share of its profits in addition to earnings from operating their vehicles.