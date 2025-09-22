Amitabh Bachchan gives away free helmets to fans, says 'Each day is a learning'

New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) After getting inspired by one of the contestants on a reality game show "Kaun Banega Crorepati", megastar Amitabh Bachchan distributed helmets to fans that gathered outside his residence on Sunday to catch a glimpse of the actor.

Bachchan is known for meeting his fans every Sunday at his Mumbai residence, Jalsa. Every Sunday, a huge crowd gathers, and Bachchan comes to greet them. He has been following this since 1982.

During the latest interaction, the 82-year-old actor decided to distribute dandiya sticks, ahead of Navaratri festivities. He also handed helmets to some after getting inspired by one of the contestants, Raghvendra Kumar, popularly known as the “Helmet Man of India”.

Kumar is popular for distributing helmets to bike riders to ensure their safety on the roads. He has been working towards raising public awareness about road safety and has already donated thousands of helmets to the riders, who don't have them across cities.

Bachchan shared a video on his X handle on Monday.

"Honoured to have met the 'HELMET MAN' at KBC .. who voluntarily gives out helmets to bike riders for safety .. A learning for me .. so I followed and gave out at the Sunday Fan meet .. dandiya sticks for dandiya and helmets to as many as I could .. Each day is a learning," he wrote in the caption.

Kumar replied to the post and called the actor's gesture the "greatest award" of his life.

"Respected @SrBachchan Sir. Your words and blessings are the greatest award of my life. I had never imagined that in our very first meeting, I would be able to plant a seed of safety in your heart," Kumar wrote in the comment section.

"But in just two days, you nurtured that small seed into a big tree, and by giving this message to the whole world, you have made this bond eternal. The dream I have seen of a road accident–free India is now ready to grow into a massive movement with your guidance and inspiration. With deepest respect," he added.