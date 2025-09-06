Ananya Pandays Call Me Bae completes 1 year: Grateful for all the love

New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) Bollywood actor Ananya Panday celebrated one year of Prime Video's comedy drama series "Call Me Bae", and expressed her excitement to return for the second season of the show.

Advertisement

Released on September 6, 2024, the series featured the actor in the role of Bella Chowdhary. Created by Ishita Moitra, it was directed by Colin D'Cunha and comprised eight episodes.

Following the response for the show, makers announced the renewal for the second season.

Panday shared a video on her Instagram story on Saturday and penned a note along. The 26-year-old actor, who will next star in "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri" alongside Kartik Aaryan, said she is grateful for the response she has been getting for it.

"1 year to 'Call Me Bae' and I'm ever grateful for all the love we still get and all the questions on whether we're doing season 2, which is gonna be super soon. Can't wait to get back with the best team and step into Bae's heels again. She is honestly the best girl," she wrote.

Advertisement

"Call Me Bae" also starred Gurfateh Pirzada, Vihaan Samat, and Lisa Mishra.

Panday's "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri" is directed by Sameer Vidwans of "Satyaprem Ki Katha" fame and is produced by Karan Johar under his production banner Dharma Productions. It is slated to release on February 13, 2026.

The actor wrapped shooting for the film on Friday. She announced it with a video post, featuring her alongside Aaryan on her social media.

"Lights. Camera. It’s A WRAPPPPP! It’s been a journey and more - see you in theatres soon," read the caption.