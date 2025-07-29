Andhra CM seeks AI Singapores cooperation to establish innovation centres

Amaravati, Jul 29 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday sought cooperation from AI Singapore to set up Artificial Intelligence research and innovation centres in the state.

As part of an endeavour to develop the southern state as an emerging AI hub, the chief minister met professor Mohan Kankanahalli, deputy executive chairman, AI Singapore.

"Naidu, committed to developing Andhra Pradesh as an emerging Artificial Intelligence hub, continued focused efforts during his third day in Singapore. On Tuesday, he met with Prof. Mohan Kankanahalli seeking their cooperation to set up AI research and innovation centers in the state," said an official release.

Stressing the importance of prioritising partnerships between AI Singapore and universities and research institutions in Andhra Pradesh, Naidu proposed launching AI training programmes, exchange initiatives and skill development modules for students across the state.

Deliberations chiefly revolved around the use of AI in sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, education, and public services.

The CM and Kankanahalli explored opportunities in technology promotion, deep tech, and AI innovation, the release said.

Further, the TDP supremo also met with NG Lin Wilin, senior vice president of SIA Engineering to deliberate on the upcoming airports in the state and sought cooperation for Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) services.

Naidu briefed the SIA representatives on the TDP-led NDA government's newly introduced industry-friendly policies while showcasing the wide-ranging opportunities in the aviation sector.

He invited the company to visit Andhra Pradesh to explore potential investments.

Responding positively, Wilin assured that a delegation would be sent to the state soon, the release said.

The Andhra Pradesh government is keen to establish a world-class MRO centre by leveraging the expertise and technology of companies such as SIA Engineering. Visakhapatnam and Krishnapatnam have been identified as suitable locations for this initiative, the release added.