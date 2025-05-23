Andhra CM seeks rooftop solar capacity allocation under Centres free electricity scheme

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday met Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Prahlad Joshi and requested allocation of rooftop solar capacity for the state under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

During the meeting, Naidu also urged the Union minister to expedite the approval of the proposals submitted by the state electricity distribution companies (DISCOMs) in January.

"Had a fruitful meeting... With the Centre's support, we will reduce energy costs, empower our people, and lead India's clean energy transition," Naidu said in a social media post after meeting Joshi.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, Andhra Pradesh has been actively promoting rooftop solar installations as part of its clean energy push, he said.

Naidu has set an ambitious target of installing 20 lakh rooftop solar units by 2025.

Under the scheme, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe households will receive free rooftop solar systems, while backward caste households will get a subsidy of ₹10,000 per kWp for up to 2kWp installations, Naidu said.

The state's Clean Energy Policy 2024-29 targets an additional 72.6 GW of renewable energy, including 40 GW of solar power, and emphasises inclusive access and affordability.

"The proposed utility-led rooftop model will reduce Andhra Pradesh's power purchase costs, empower vulnerable communities, and drive job creation," an official statement said.

TDP leader and Union Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and party MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu were also present during the meeting.