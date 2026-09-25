Anees Bazmee, Sanjay Mishra, Sunny Deol and others remember Mushtaq Khan

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) Celebrities including Anees Bazmee, Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav and Sunny Deol, among others, remembered "remarkable artist" Mushtaq Khan.

Khan, who has been in projects such as "Welcome", "Gadar" and "Hum Hai Rahi Pyaar Ke", was admitted to Nanavati Hospital in suburban Mumbai. He died after a battle with cancer on Thursday at the age of 75.

Filmmaker Bazmee, who worked with the actor in "Welcome", shared a post on his Instagram handle and said he is shocked by the news about Khan's passing. "Shocked and speechless by the passing of Mushtaq Bhai (my balu). A truly remarkable artist and a beautiful soul," he wrote.

Yadav wrote a note and shared a picture of the late actor as he recalled meeting him earlier in the day. "Today afternoon I went to meet Mushtaq Bhai, talked to him, he saw me, shook my hand and listened to all our conversations and reacted to them," he said.

"Can't believe the person I met two hours ago, the person I shook hands with, is no longer among us. We are all bowing down to the decision of the Almighty. Mushtaq Bhai was, is and will always be a popular person, actor and will remain so. I offer you a heartfelt tribute with a heavy heart," he added.

Deol shared a picture of the late actor and remembered Khan as "a nice human and fine actor". "Sad to hear about Mushtaq Khan. My condolences to his family," he wrote.

Mishra posted a picture alongside the actor on his story as he remembered him. "Mushtaq bhai we learned a lot always by holding your finger. And today Mohsin's father left us. Let's meet in that world. Wherever you are stay calm and happy," he wrote.

The news of Khan's death was confirmed by his son Mohsin.

In a career of over five decades, Khan acted in over 500 movies and garnered wide popularity through his supporting roles. Some of his films like "Aashiqui", "Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin", "Saathi", "Sadak", "Junoon", "Gunaah", "Sir", "Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin", "Sadak", "Gadar", "Welcome", "Gadar 2", among others.

Khan's funeral will be held on Friday.