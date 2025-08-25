Anil Kapoor says Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 'almost stepped away' from 'Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai'

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) Bollywood star Anil Kapoor went down memory lane as his film "Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai" completed 25 years and revealed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan almost backed out of the film back then.

Released on August 24, 2000, the film was directed by the late actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik.

Kapoor shared a collage of the pictures from the shooting of the film on his Instagram story on Sunday and penned a lengthy note along.

The 68-year-old actor reminisced about his "dearest friend" Kaushik and shared a story about how Bachchan came on board for the project.

The "Tezaab" actor said he suggested Bachchan's name for the film after working with her in 1999's musical romantic drama "Taal".

"Looking back at 'Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai' as it completes 25 years, my heart is filled with memories of my dearest friend Satish Kaushik. I still remember how Aishwarya became a part of this special journey. While we were shooting 'Taa', I was struck by her incredible talent and suggested her name to Satish ji. At first, there were some reservations, but once Satish saw her on set, he was convinced. The rest, as they say, is history," the note began.

Kapoor said Bachchan had some "concerns" and stepped away from the project just before beginning the shoot. The actor recalled going to her place along with Kaushik to convince her for the role and she agreed.

"Ironically, just before shooting began, Aishwarya had some concerns and almost stepped away. Satish and I went to her home, had a heartfelt conversation, and thankfully, she decided to stay on board. And I'm so glad she did, because her performance was phenomenal and the film went on to become a super hit, loved by both the trade and audience," he added.

The actor concluded, "Grateful for the memories, the magic we created, and for my friend Satish, whom I miss dearly everyday. #HamaraDilAapkePaasHai."

The story revolved around Bachchan's character Preeti, who testifies against Bhavani Choudhry (Mukesh Rishi) for a murder, he rapes her. After being humiliated and thrown out by her family, Avinash (Kapoor), offers her a place to stay.