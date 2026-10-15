Ankita Bhandari case saw 88-day probe, three life sentences, says Uttarakhand Police

Uttarakhand Police on Thursday outlined the investigation and court proceedings in the 2022 murder of Ankita Bhandari, with Additional Director General of Police (Crime and Law and Order) V Murugesan describing the arrests, evidence collection and trial that led to life sentences for three accused.

Speaking at Police Headquarters in Dehradun, Murugesan said police teams arrested all three accused within 24 hours of the incident coming to light. Bhandari had been employed at Vanantara Resort near Rishikesh when the incident occurred in 2022.

SIT and evidence collection Murugesan said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed on the directions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, given the seriousness and sensitivity of the case. A woman Indian Police Service officer of deputy inspector general rank was appointed to lead the team.

According to the police briefing, the SIT collected digital, technical, forensic and physical evidence. Investigators also questioned the accused and analysed forensic reports and witness statements. The team completed its investigation in 88 days and filed a chargesheet of around 500 pages before the court.

The account presented by the police highlighted coordination between teams during the initial response and the subsequent evidence-gathering process. Murugesan said the investigation involved detailed examination of the material gathered from different sources. The briefing did not provide a separate breakdown of the evidence submitted for each charge.

Court verdict and sentences Murugesan said the Uttarakhand government took steps to support an expedited trial and effective prosecution. He attributed the court outcome to the evidence collected by the SIT and arguments advanced by the prosecution.

On May 30, 2025, the Additional District and Sessions Court in Kotdwar convicted Pulkit Arya, Saurabh Bhaskar and Ankit Gupta and sentenced them to rigorous imprisonment for life, according to the police officer. All three are currently in jail serving their sentences.

The briefing focused on the police's handling of the case from the initial arrests through the investigation and verdict. It did not give details of any appeal or subsequent legal proceedings, nor did it provide an update on any separate proceedings connected to the case.

The case concerned Bhandari, who worked at the resort near Rishikesh. Murugesan's account set out the sequence described by police: arrests within a day of the incident becoming known, formation of a dedicated SIT, completion of the investigation in 88 days, submission of a roughly 500-page chargesheet and the 2025 convictions.