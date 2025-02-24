Annuities as a Pillar of India’s Retirement Framework: Ensuring Long-Term Financial Security

Planning for retirement isn’t just about saving. It's about creating a financial strategy that guarantees long-term security. Let’s understand why retirement planning is crucial, how prepared Indians feel about their post-work life, and how annuity products can play a key role in securing a stable and stress-free future.

Why Retirement Planning is Important for Everyone? Most developed countries have structured systems in place to provide a steady income flow for the elderly, ensuring financial security post-retirement. Countries like the U.S. (Social Security), Canada (Canada Pension Plan), and the U.K. (State Pension) provide monthly payments to retirees based on their contributions during their working years.

In India, retirement income security is still evolving, and unlike many developed countries, there is no universal pension system for all citizens. We are at a turning point when it comes to retirement security. Earlier, government jobs dominated the workforce, ensuring pensions and steady post-retirement incomes. But with the rise of private-sector employment, a massive shift is underway. A large portion of future retirees will not have the safety net of traditional pensions, leaving them financially vulnerable.

This means retirement planning is no longer optional—it’s essential. Without a structured income stream, many could face financial uncertainty in their golden years. This is where annuities and other financial planning tools become critical. Here’s what they offer:

Financial Security in Golden Years

Pension Income

Sufficient Savings for Medical Expenses

Leaving a Legacy Are Urban Indians Financially Prepared for Retirement? Whether it is the residents of Metro cities or those living in the Tier I or Tier II cities, retirement preparedness is a non-negotiable for living ones’ golden years to the fullest. The recently conducted Max Life Insurance IRIS 4.0 survey found that 51% of the urban Indians residing in Metro cities feel financially protected, as compared to a 54% in Tier I and 53% in Tier II cities.

That said, mere financial planning is not enough to lead a happy post-retirement phase. One’s health as well as emotional well-being is just as important. The IRIS 4.0 survey also found that the emotional stability of urban Indians currently ranges between 58 and 60 for Metro and Tier I and Tier II cities respectively. Similarly, with respect to health, 49% of the Metro residents engage in physical activities whereas, 45% and 42% is the relevant number for those living in Tier I and Tier II cities.

Importance of Pension Plans for Salaried Workers Structured pension plans like the Axis Max Life Smart Guaranteed Pension Plan and Axis Max Life Smart Wealth Advantage Guarantee Pension Plan offer financial security tailored for salaried individuals. Let’s explore how these plans can help you build a reliable income stream for life.

Automate Savings Salaried individuals can opt for monthly deductions that automate their contribution into pension plans. This can help ensure that they are disciplined and regular with their pension plan contributions and they do not miss any opportunity to grow their retirement corpus.

Reduced Tax Outgo The tax deduction benefits of pension plan contributions of up to Rs. 1.5 lakh annually u/s 80C are an additional benefit to consider. On the one hand, the retirement corpus keeps growing for the future, on the other hand, tax savings can help reduce the tax outgo of the salaried individual in the present. One should however keep in mind that the tax benefit is at present restricted to individuals who opt for the old tax regime.

Regular Pension Income Post-retirement Since the corpus accumulated via the pension plan is used for the purchase of annuities, subscribers have a regular pension income post-retirement. This can provide much needed financial security during post-retirement years when salaried individuals no longer receive their salary.

Premature withdrawal/closure allowed in emergency In times of emergencies, salaried pension plan subscribers can opt to withdraw from their retirement corpus as per applicable rules of partial withdrawal/account closure specific to their pension plan. This can be considerably cheaper than taking a personal loan to overcome a financial emergency.

Importance of Pension Plans for Self-Employed Self-employed individuals, including gig workers, need pension planning just as much, if not more. Unlike those in traditional jobs, the self-employed don’t have a fixed retirement age, nor do they benefit from structured savings schemes like EPF (Employees’ Provident Fund) or VPF (Voluntary Provident Fund).

In the face of such uncertainties, planning for retirement is non-negotiable. The following are the features of pension plans that benefit the self-employed individuals including gig-workers:

Flexibility to Choose Allocation Schedule Since the income is not fixed for the self-employed, it only makes sense to go for a flexible allocation of one’s investment amount. Pension plans offer various customisations of allocation amount such as monthly, quarterly, annual, etc. This flexibility can help self-employed individuals stay on track with their pension plan contributions even if they have fluctuating or seasonal income.

Long-term Investment with compounding benefits Since pension plans are typically long-term investments often extending into decades, the short term volatility risks are mitigated to a large extent. Moreover, the benefit of the power of compounding can be reaped to the fullest due to the long investment tenure associated with pension plans.

Reduced tax outgo on contribution Self-employed individuals who have opted for the old tax regime can get tax benefits by contributing to pension plans. This way, they can get the dual benefit of reduced tax burden and adding towards contributions designed to secure their port-retirement finances.

Regular income to manage post-retirement expenses The annuity plans that are purchased by pension schemes at maturity offer guaranteed returns. This can help provide regular pension income and help alleviate money worries of self-employed individuals during their golden years.

Safety Net for Emergencies Life is unpredictable and in the case of emergencies such as loss of income, diagnosis of a critical illness, etc. pension plans often feature the provision of partial withdrawal that can help overcome a range of financial emergencies.

If you are self-employed, your income may fluctuate. This especially holds true for gig workers. In fact, the IRIS 4.0 survey by Max Life Insurance recorded that 76% of gig workers are highly worried about keeping up with the basic needs of their family post-retirement. In terms of preparedness for retirement, Gig workers had an IRIS index of 46 which is lower than the overall India IRIS index.

Benefits of NPS as a Retirement Instrument for Different Groups When considering retirement instruments, pension plans should be a top priority. Unlike employer-backed pensions, these plans are accessible to both salaried and self-employed individuals, making them especially beneficial for private-sector workers who won’t receive post-retirement benefits from their employers.

Let’s understand the benefits that pension plans such as Axis Max Life Smart Wealth Advantage Guarantee Pension Plan and Axis Max Life Smart Guaranteed Pension Plan provides as a retirement instrument for different age groups:

Locked-in Savings Since pension plans feature a long-term lock-in, subscribers are not able to take their money out prematurely. This ultimately translates to long-term savings that can maximise the benefits from the power of compounding.

Low Risk Investment with Assured Returns Pension plans typically invest in low risk debt-oriented instruments such as government bonds and corporate bonds. Apart from this, annuities offered under these schemes offer guaranteed returns that ensure that post-retirement income of the pensioner is not impacted by market movements.

Tax Benefits As per current tax rules, the premiums paid to keep pension plans in effect offer tax deduction benefits u/s 80C of the Income Tax Act. However, this is only applicable if the pension plan holder has opted for the old tax regime as this benefit is not applicable at maturity

Payout at Maturity When the pension plan matures, the accumulated amount is used to purchase annuities. Subsequent to the purchase of annuities regular pay out from the plan begins. This regular income can act as a replacement for the income that ceases post-retirement.

Premature withdrawal option in emergency In case of financial emergency such as an unexpectedly large medical bill, pension plans often provide the option of a lump sum withdrawal or a loan against annuities. Such a lump sum withdrawal option can be an alternative to asking help from others or ending up with a high-interest bearing personal loan.

The findings of Max Life IRIS 4.0, show that 7 in 10 urban Indians associate retirement to be a positive phase of life. This comes from key positive associations where 21% people see retirement as a tension-free phase of life, 19% see it as a time to devote towards their families, 15% associate it with heightened state of independence and 12% consider it as a period to enjoy luxury. All said, such associations can only last if one’s regular expenses are taken care of and one has adequate reserves for life’s uncertainties.

Importance of Starting Early and Staying Invested Long Term A common advice from financial experts suggest that one should start retirement planning as soon as possible. This can help the individual make the most of compounding.

Let’s take an example to understand why investing early can be more rewarding as compared to when done at a later phase in life. Suppose you’re 30 years old and your retirement age is 65 years. You start saving ₹5,000 per month and put it in an investment plan, at an ROI of 12% p.a compounded annually. Your friend starts doing the same thing with an amount of Rs. 15,000 monthly but at the age of 50 years. Now if both of you get the same 12% p.a. return on investments, this is what will happen:

Your investment after 35 years,

Total savings of ₹21.05 lakhs will grow to ₹3.28 crores by the time you retire at the age of 65 years.

Similarly, in the case of your friend,

Total savings of ₹27 lakhs will grow to ₹48.69 lakhs by the time he retires at 65 years.

As you can see even though your friend invested a larger amount, the corpus you managed was significantly larger. This is the power of compounding that can amplify your investment to a significant extent, when given time.

This realisation has also been observed in the findings of Axis Max Life India Retirement Index Study 4.0. As per the survey, 44% urban Indians agreed that retirement planning should start before 35 years of age. This feeling was shared by 93% of those who have already crossed 50, wishing they had started earlier. To put this in perspective, the IRIS 1.0 survey of 2020 recorded that only 27% of Indians felt that 35 years old or younger was the right age to start retirement planning.

The Way Ahead India is a young country with working age individuals currently outnumbering retired individuals. While this is a boon in many ways, today’s working age individuals will retire and when that happens, if there is a lack of retirement awareness or preparedness, it can lead to an undesirable situation. This is where pension plans and other retirement-oriented instruments can help mitigate undesirable financial complications later in life. Thus, an increase in awareness, better understanding of benefits coupled with an easy investment process can help Indians improve their financial preparedness for their golden years.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Mint's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Mint assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.