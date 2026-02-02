Anoushka Shankar, Shakti and 'Sounds of Kumbha' fail to register wins at Grammys

Los Angeles, Feb 2 (PTI) Sitarist Anoushka Shankar lost out in the Global Music Performance category at the Grammys to Bad Bunny's "EoO", which also featured collaborative song "Shirini's Dream (Live) by the fusion band Shakti.

Shankar was nominated in the Global Music Album category as well alongside Indian musician Siddhant Bhatia ("Sounds of Kumbha") and "Mind Explosion (50th Anniversary Tour Live)" by Shakti but the golden microphone went instead to "Caetano e Bethânia Ao Vivo" by Caetano Veloso and Maria Bethania.

Daughter of sitar legend Ravi Shankar, Shankar has so far registered 13 Grammy nominations, including the two this year -- "Daybreak" in the Global Music Performance and "Chapter III: We Return to Light" in the Global Music Album category. They both feature Shankar alongside Alam Khan and Sarathy Korwar.

Shankar said she decided to skip the music's biggest night on Sunday and instead spend the time in India where she is touring.

"It's Grammy day today! I'm proud to be twice nominated - for my album Chapter III: We Return to Light and for 'Daybreak,' the lead song from the album. These are my 12th and 13th nominations, which in itself is HUGE! At the same time, it feels really good NOT to be in LA getting sucked into the whirlwind of interlocking excitement and stress that comes with major awards events," she posted on Instagram ahead of the ceremony.

"This year, I made a conscious decision not to go, and to be on the road in India during the ceremony. I wanted to practice what I preach, which is that awards don't matter like the actual connection playing music for people affords us as artists. I wanted to take care of my mental health too," she said, explaining how missing out on winning can be taxing.

"Shirini's dream (Live) features fusion band Shakti and its artists John McLaughlin, late Zakir Hussain, Shankar Mahadevan, Selvaganesh Vinayakram and Ganesh Rajagopalan

Indo-American jazz pianist Charu Suri, besides being a part of Bhatia's "Sounds of Kumbha", was also nominated in the Contemporary Instrumental Album for her album "Shayan" but the Grammy went to Arkai for "Brightside".