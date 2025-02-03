AP CM backs Union Budget, emphasizes development over politics

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Telugu Desam Party chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday strongly endorsed the Union Budget 2025, saying it reflects the broader vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, while drawing attention to the growing role of technology and state-center cooperation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking to reporters in the national capital, where he was attending the 16th Finance Commission meeting, Naidu articulated a vision that transcended political divisions.

"Regarding Andhra Pradesh, we are working with the central government. Some people ask what we have got. We have got everything and I am confident in that (our collaboration with the central government). Always, one should be in the right time, right place, and with right people - then things happen automatically," he said.

The veteran politician highlighted four key growth engines - agriculture, MSMEs, investment, and exports - as crucial elements of the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.

Drawing from his experience in implementing reforms in Andhra Pradesh, he predicted the state would play a pivotal role in national development.

"I am clear that the central budget is on the right track, right direction, and right path. While some are viewing it through political lines, I am focusing on development lines. The future of the country is important," Naidu emphasized, citing the example of China where economic development transcends political ideology.

Particularly notable was his emphasis on technological advancement.

"Everybody is talking about my language - Artificial Intelligence. We are in deep tech across all walks of life. These are very exciting times," he said, connecting this to his earlier initiatives in IT policy three decades ago.

Naidu expressed optimism about new investment models beyond traditional PPP frameworks, including viability gap funding. He advocated for a "public-private-people's partnership" model to ensure inclusive growth and proper amenities and opportunities for all.

The TDP chief praised the budget's focus on four key sectors - poor, youth, farmers, and women - noting its alignment with his "10 principles of development" and vision for Swarna Andhra Pradesh as part of Viksit Bharat.

On India's global position, Naidu cited strong investor interest at Davos and predicted Indians would become "the wealthiest community by 2047," attributing this to the country's technological prowess and demographic dividend.

Asked about the issues that AP will raise in the 16th Finance Commission meeting, Naidu said it will explain to it about structural problems inherited by state bifurcation and poor economic management by the previous government. "We want to rebuild the state and contribute to nation building."