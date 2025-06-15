App-based platforms power one-third of Goas taxi fleet

Panaji, Jun 15 (PTI) Nearly one out of three taxis operating in Goa are enrolled on the local app-based platforms in the coastal state, with most of them catering to tourists, official data shows.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's recent announcement that his government will not allow cab aggregators from outside Goa has raised hopes for the local app-based mobility platforms, which have been in the market for some time now.

As per government figures, out of the total 12,000 tourist taxis operating in the state, 5,000 are on board the app-based platforms, mostly with two companies -- Goa Miles and Goa Taxi App.

The Goa Miles alone has a fleet of 4,000-odd taxis on board.

Allaying the apprehensions raised by local tourist taxi drivers over the Goa Transport Aggregators Guidelines 2025, CM Sawant on Friday said cab aggregators from outside will not be allowed in the state.

The draft guidelines were issued on May 20. The last date to give suggestions and raise objections is June 30.

Goa Miles Chief Executive Officer Utkarsh Dabhade told PTI that their service, which is affiliated to the Goa Tourism Development Corporation, was introduced seven years ago.

"Since the introduction of the app-based service, we have been receiving good response from tourists and locals alike," he said.

On an average, the Goa Miles fleet transports 15,000 passengers daily, of whom 85 per cent are tourists and 15 per cent local travellers, Dabhade said.

He said their services are available across the state, majorly at both the airports - Manohar International Airport at Mopa (in North Goa) and the international airport at Dabolim (South Goa).

The service has been completely a Goan brand with 100 per cent of the staff, including taxi owners, from the state, he said.

The state-run Goa Taxi App has been active for the last two years with more than 1,000 taxis on board the platform.

The service, having been introduced by the state government, is completely tourist-friendly with regards to rates and other facilities, a senior Goa Taxi App official said.