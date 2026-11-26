Buying a home involves several important considerations, such as how much you can borrow, how much EMI you may need to pay, or how your credit score can affect the loan. Getting clarity on these before you apply for a housing loan can help you understand your eligibility, estimate your monthly commitment, and choose a loan option that suits your financial situation over the long term.

How Much Housing Loan Am I Eligible For? This is usually a good place to start. Your housing loan eligibility depends on factors such as your income, age, employment profile, existing financial obligations, and credit history, among others. Lenders consider these factors to determine the loan amount you can borrow.

Knowing your housing loan eligibility before you finalise a property can be useful. It gives you a clearer idea of the price range you can realistically consider. You can also use the Home Loan Eligibility Calculator from Bajaj Housing Finance Limited to get an estimate of the loan amount you may qualify for.

However, there is an important difference between how much you are eligible to borrow and how much you are comfortable borrowing. Your eligibility may be higher than the amount that fits easily into your monthly budget. This is where EMI planning becomes important.

How Much EMI Can I Comfortably Pay Every Month? Before applying for a home loan, ask yourself a simple question: how much EMI amount can I manage without stretching my finances too much?

A housing loan EMI calculator can help you work this out. You generally need to enter:

Loan amount

Interest rate

Loan tenure The calculator then gives you an estimate of the EMI.

You can try different combinations to see what works for you. For example, increasing the tenure will reduce your monthly EMI. A shorter tenure, on the other hand, may increase the EMI but help you repay the loan sooner. The Home Loan EMI Calculator from Bajaj Housing Finance Limited can help you compare such scenarios before you apply.

Should I Choose a Longer or Shorter Loan Tenure? The choice should depend on your income, monthly expenses, existing obligations, and future plans. A longer tenure can make your monthly repayments easier to manage because the loan is spread over more years. However, this can also increase the total interest outgo over the loan tenure. A shorter tenure usually means a higher EMI, but it can help you repay the loan sooner and reduce the overall interest payable.

The key is to find the right balance between a manageable EMI and a repayment tenure that keeps the overall cost of borrowing feasible.

How Does My Credit Score Affect My Housing Loan? Your credit score provides a snapshot of your creditworthiness based on your credit history, including your repayment behaviour, credit utilisation, and existing credit obligations. A good repayment history can work in your favour when you apply for a housing loan. Missed payments, high outstanding debt, or errors in your credit report may affect how your application is assessed. This is why it makes sense to check your credit profile before applying.

You can check your credit score for free by visiting the official website of Bajaj Housing Finance Limited. Reviewing your CIBIL report in advance can also help you spot incorrect information, if any.

Is Interest Rate the Only Thing I Should Consider? The interest rate is an important factor to consider, but it is not the only factor. You should also look at the repayment tenure, processing fees, documentation requirements, and ease of applying. It is also important to check how easy it will be to manage the loan after disbursal.

Choosing a housing loan becomes easier when you approach the decision with clarity. Start by understanding how much you may be eligible to borrow, estimate the EMI you can comfortably manage, and review your credit profile before applying.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Mint's promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Mint assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.