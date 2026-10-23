Applying for an IPO? Do these 5 things to maximise your allotment chances

There has been an unprecedented wave of IPOs in recent years. According to a recent report by KPMG, the Indian IPO market set a record with 103 mainboard IPOs raising approximately ₹1.76-1.95 crore ($20 billion) in 2025. The figure for the first nine months of 2026 displays a slower fundraising pace with 96 IPOs raising ₹1.13 crore ( ₹12 billion). Driven by an investor base crossing 110 million registered unique investors as per NSE data, primary market listings have attracted millions of first-time retail investors seeking quick listing gains or solid long-term investments. According to exchange data, mainboard IPOs now routinely draw between 3-7 million retail applications per issue. Getting an IPO allotment in itself can feel like winning a lottery ticket, especially when popular issues get oversubscribed dozens of times. But winning isn’t purely down to luck.

Advertisement

While no legitimate method can guarantee an allotment when demand overwhelmingly outstrips supply, understanding how the allocation process works can help you avoid common mistakes and maximise your statistical chances. There are clear rules and smart application strategies that every investor should know.

Here are five simple steps you can take to improve your odds in the primary market.

1. Apply through multiple unique accounts One of the most common misconceptions among beginner investors is that applying for maximum lots from a single Demat account improves their odds of winning. Under the regulations set by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the retail individual investor category uses a randomised computer drawdown (lottery system) whenever an issue is oversubscribed.

Under this system, every valid applicant is treated equally, whether you apply for one lot or five. More importantly, SEBI rules dictate that multiple applications submitted under the same Permanent Account Number (PAN) are automatically flagged and rejected.

Advertisement

So, instead of placing a large bid from one account, split your capital across your family members. Submitting one lot application each from the Demat accounts of your spouse, parents or adult children gives you multiple distinct tickets in the allotment draw, multiplying your overall family probability. The important thing to remember is that each applicant must have a unique PAN number.

2. Always bid at the “Cut-Off Price” When an issue opens for subscription, companies set a price band (for example, ₹100 to ₹108 per share). Retail investors are allowed to choose any price within that range.

If an issue becomes heavily oversubscribed, the final allotment price will almost always be settled at the highest possible point of the range, known as the upper price band. If you place your bid at ₹102 in a band of ₹100-108, your application is immediately rendered invalid once the final price is set at ₹108.

Advertisement

To avoid this pitfall, simply check the box marked “Cut-off Price” on your broker’s application screen. Selecting this option means you agree to buy the shares at whatever final price the company decides upon, ensuring your application stays eligible throughout the allotment process.

3. Don’t wait until the final hour for payment mandates Many investors wait until the last few hours on the final day of subscription to gauge overall demand before applying. While tracking demand is a sensible approach, last-minute applications often lead to payment failures.

Most retail applications rely on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) or Application Supported by Blocked Amount (ASBA) to block funds in your bank account. On popular subscription days, banking servers and UPI payment gateways handle massive traffic volumes, frequently leading to delayed payment mandate requests or system timeouts.

Advertisement

If your payment mandate does not get approved before the official deadline, your application will not be considered for allotment, even if you submitted your bid on time. Plan your submission early in the subscription window to ensure your bank approves and blocks the necessary funds smoothly.

4. Monitor primary market trends and timelines Success in primary markets is dependent on timing and selectivity, not just on placing bids.

Staying updated with IPO news from reliable sources helps you evaluate company fundamentals, expert reviews and broader market sentiment before committing your money. A company with strong financials and reasonable valuation is far more likely to offer sustained value than an overpriced issue.

Additionally, keeping a close eye on an updated IPO calendar allows you to schedule your capital effectively. By knowing exact opening dates, closing dates and expected listing timelines in advance, you can ensure your funds are unblocked and ready for the next promising opportunity without missing critical subscription windows.

Advertisement

5. Verify your application and track the outcome Once your payment mandate is approved, take a moment to confirm that the stock exchange has accepted your bid. Brokers generally send a confirmation email or SMS containing your Application Reference Number (ARN).

Once the subscription window closes, the registrar processes the data and conducts the allotment draw. Rather than waiting for funds to be unblocked or relying on secondary notifications, you can easily check your status directly on the official registrar or stock exchange portals.

Entering your PAN details on the designated IPO allotment status page provides immediate clarity on whether shares were allocated to your account or if your blocked funds will be released back to your bank account.

Final thoughts: Focus on discipline over luck Primary market investments offer an exciting avenue to participate in a company’s growth story from day one. While oversubscribed issues will always carry an element of chance, following a disciplined application approach ensures that simple technical errors never stand between you and a potential share allotment.

Advertisement

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Mint.