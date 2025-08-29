Approaching Retirement? Here's How to Withdraw Smartly from Your NPS

In the latest episode of our special series on the National Pension System (NPS), Subhasis Ghosh, CEO of Kotak Pension Fund, explains how individuals nearing retirement can navigate their NPS withdrawals effectively. The episode focuses on a relatable scenario Anjali, a 58-year-old professional who wants to understand how and when she can access her pension funds.
Yes—but with conditions. At age 60, an individual can withdraw the entire NPS corpus tax-free. However, 40% of the accumulated amount must be used to purchase an annuity from a registered annuity service provider. The remaining 60% can be withdrawn as a lump sum.
“There’s also a lesser-known option,” Ghosh adds. “Instead of withdrawing the 60% immediately, you can leave it invested in NPS and opt for a Systematic Lump Sum Withdrawal (SLW) plan monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or yearly till the age of 75, all while continuing to earn returns at one of the lowest fund management costs in the world.”
An annuity, in simple terms, is a fixed monthly or regular income purchased from a life insurance company. Ghosh outlines a few popular annuity options:
Nominees can include spouses, children, or even parents, depending on age and personal preference.
Yes. Partial withdrawals are allowed up to three times before age 60, with each withdrawal capped at 25% of the individual’s incremental contribution. This feature provides emergency access without fully exiting the scheme. For Tier II account holders, the process is even more flexible—withdrawals can be made anytime, without restrictions or lock-ins.
In the unfortunate event of the subscriber’s death before retirement, the full accumulated amount (principal + returns) is transferred tax-free to the nominee. “The moment a death is reported, the contract ends, and the entire amount becomes payable,” explains Ghosh.
Ghosh recommends regular SIP-style contributions, especially for those closer to retirement, to benefit from market averaging and reduced volatility. However, even a consistent annual lump sum (like ₹50,000 at year-end) can be effective if done systematically.
Even under the new tax regime, NPS remains tax-efficient. While deductions on contributions may differ, the exempt-exempt-exempt (EEE) status stays intact:
This triple exemption makes NPS one of the most attractive retirement investment tools.
Final Takeaway
As retirement approaches, understanding how to withdraw smartly is just as important as knowing how to save. With tools like Systematic Lump Sum Withdrawal, multiple annuity options, and tax-free benefits, NPS offers retirees the flexibility and security they need to plan confidently for the future.
Watch Episode 8 of the NPS Made Simple series as we decode smarter ways to maximise your retirement journey.
