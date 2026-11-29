New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) Archer Hospitality, which operates the DoubleTree by Hilton in Agra and Astor-branded hotels in Kolkata and Goa, is targeting a portfolio of 750 keys and revenue of ₹300 crore by 2031, as it plans to invest around ₹200 crore in expansion, Managing Director Vikram Puri said.

In an interview with PTI, he said the company is pursuing a mix of owned, leased, and managed properties, focusing on expanding its home-grown Astor brand in the upscale boutique segment and adding larger hotels in partnership with international and domestic hospitality chains.

"In the next two years, our hotel in Agra will be ready. So that'll become 200 keys in addition to the 110 keys which we're running in Kolkata and Goa," Puri said. The company recently signed two hotels under a lease model in Goa, in Anjuna and Vagator, taking its portfolio to five hotels.

"We have just signed a 21-key hotel in Vagator, which is going to get expanded by another 20 keys. And it'll then be a 40-key hotel, which is on the beach," Puri said.

"We try to define Goa into three common factors, which is the hotel you go for fun, the hotel you go to explore, and the hotel you want to go and just laze in. And based on what your mood is, I would suggest different hotels to you," he said.

The company is also expanding its DoubleTree by Hilton property in Agra, adding 100 rooms to the existing hotel, which was originally built with 104 keys. "Last year, we added a 25,000 square foot convention space to that hotel. This year, we are beginning work on adding another 100 rooms to that, which should be ready by 2028, the room block," Puri said.

"In 2028, that will then become a 200-key hotel with one of the largest convention spaces in Agra," he said, adding that the property is being positioned as a MICE hotel.

On the broader expansion strategy, Puri said the company expects its portfolio to reach around 375 keys over the next 18 months, before doubling it to 750 keys by 2031.

"So let's say that today we are at 200 keys, going to 300 keys, 350 keys within the next 18 months. Because that's already underway. The 100-room addition in Agra, as well as the new hotel signings which we've had. So that'll take us to about 375 keys, and we want to double from there," he said.

In revenue terms, Archer Hospitality is targeting an increase in its top line from the current level to ₹150 crore over the next 18 months and subsequently to ₹300 crore by 2031.

"And we have a target of reaching that 300 crore top line by 2031. So if we can hit that 2031 target, then the company should be sitting at a position where it's creating at least ₹100 crore of free cash flow," he said.

Puri said the company is looking at an investment of around ₹200 crore to support its expansion plans, of which over ₹70 crore has already been deployed or provided for towards the Agra expansion and upgrading the two newly signed Goa properties. "So immediately, we've already deployed or made provisions to deploy upwards of ₹70 crore towards the expansion of Agra as well as the expansion or, should I say, fixing of the two new hotels which we've just taken," he added.

The company is currently debt-free and intends to rely primarily on internal accruals and, if required, bank borrowings to fund its growth before considering an equity fundraise.

On the Astor brand, Puri said the company intends to build it as a portfolio of upscale boutique experiential hotels rather than introduce multiple brands across price segments.

"So that's the brand we want to grow, which is our own brand," he said.

The company is also exploring opportunities in destinations such as Coorg and wildlife parks for smaller boutique luxury properties, while remaining open to larger branded hotel developments, Puri shared.