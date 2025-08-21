Are you underestimating your SIP? Here’s how to offer a hybrid portfolio boost with a step-up SIP

Your journey to creating long-term wealth is a continuous process, not a one-time decision. As investors move through different life stages – getting a new job, starting a family, providing for children’s education or planning for retirement – life goals keep changing. The investment strategy should change with them.

While a fixed Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) is a reliable first step, it may not always be enough to keep pace with evolving ambitions. Having a dynamic approach to investing becomes essential in some cases. A powerful tool that investors can use here is the Step-Up SIP. This strategy helps investors systematically increase their investment, ensuring their plan keeps up with their changing investment goals at each stage of life.

The power of a Step-Up SIP

The idea of a Step-Up SIP is simple. You can start investing with an initial SIP amount that you are comfortable setting aside every month, or even every quarter. Then, this amount is increased by a set amount or percentage each year. For example, you might start with ₹10,000 a month and increase it by 10% annually. A quick check with a Step-Up SIP calculator can show you how this works. Even small, consistent increases can significantly boost the final investment, thanks to the power of compounding.

Index funds vs Equity funds

Once you have zeroed-in on a Step-up SIP as your investment strategy, the next question is where to deploy the funds so that you can maximise on the returns, even as you maintain a fine balance with your risk appetite. There are two main options here. The first is investing into passively-managed Index Funds. These funds simply track a market index like the Nifty 50 and, generally speaking, are low-cost, straightforward and offer a broad market exposure. A quick look at the figures for historical returns on Index Funds reveals that many active funds have failed to beat them over the long run.

The second option is actively managed Equity Funds. These are run by professional fund managers with a goal to outperform the market by selecting specific stocks to invest into. This approach can lead to higher returns, but it also comes with higher fees and the risk that the fund might underperform its benchmark.

Choosing a strategic combination

Can’t decide which of the two is right for you? There is no need to choose just one, as you can opt for the “core and satellite” strategy that combines the benefits of both.

This strategy helps create a balanced portfolio that offers both stability and growth. The “core” portfolio serves as the foundation. Financial experts feel this should make up the majority of the investment (60-70 per cent), where diversified Index Funds can be deployed. They provide stable, market-aligned returns at a low cost. This part of the portfolio is built for consistent, long-term growth, gives a predictable base, and helps reduce stress from market volatility.

The “satellite” part of the portfolio is where the strategy gets tactical. It makes up the remaining 30-40%. This can be allocated to actively managed Equity Funds. This lets one use the expertise of professional fund managers to chase higher returns. One might choose a mid-cap fund for growth or a thematic fund for a specific high-growth sector. The satellite portion adds a dynamic element to the solid core. It allows for calculated risks without putting the foundation in danger.

A hybrid approach with Step-Up SIP

By using a Step-Up SIP to fund this hybrid portfolio, one is not just investing but executing a smart financial plan. As income grows, more money is automatically set aside into the portfolio. For example, you can start the investing journey by building a strong core with an Index Fund first. As the Step-Up SIP amount increases, additions can be made to an actively managed Equity Fund. This diversifies holdings over time. This approach automates discipline while giving strategic control to build a portfolio that fits your financial goals.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Mint's promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Mint assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.