Arjun get thumbs up from senior Tendulkar after decent debut for LSG

Lucknow, May 24 (PTI) The great Sachin Tendulkar lauded his son's patience and ability after left-arm pacer Arjun came up with a decent outing on his debut for Lucknow Super Giants in the franchise's last game of the ongoing IPL season.

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Arjun, who had been bowling well in the nets and practice games, had to wait till last game of the season to prove his worth.

Tendulkar penned down an emotional note on social media following the game that LSG lost to Punjab Kings.

"Well done, Arjun. Proud of the way you've carried yourself through this season, always believing in your ability, staying patient, working hard quietly, and remaining positive despite having to wait for your opportunity till the very last match.

"Cricket tests patience as much as skill, and you handled both beautifully today. Keep your feet on the ground, and continue being in love with the game like you always have. Love you always," added Tendulkar.

Arjun bowled a tidy first over and could have taken a wicket if skipper Rishabh Pant held on to a tough catch off Prabhsimran Singh. While he chose to hit the lengths in his opening spell, it was the yorker that trapped Prabhsimran in front of the stumps in the 15th over.

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Pant had introduced Arjun right after the powerplay. He also bowled the ninth , 15th and the 17th overs, ending with figures of 36 for one. The 26-year-old has also played for Mumbai Indians.

Arjun expectedly has been in the spotlight since his early days in the game because of his special surname. A section of the LSG support staff was in favour of giving him game time much earlier than he did but that was not to be.