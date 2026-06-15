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Arvind Kejriwal announces expansion of Punjab’s free pilgrimage scheme

In a vibrant announcement, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal introduces three new pilgrimage routes for Punjab's free travel initiative, enabling devotees to explore iconic religious sites. The initiative comes alongside a significant temple redevelopment project.

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Updated15 Jun 2026, 03:21 PM IST
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann with Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal in Jalandhar on Saturday. (@BhagwantMann X)
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann with Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal in Jalandhar on Saturday. (@BhagwantMann X)(HT_PRINT)
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AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced that the Punjab government will add three new routes under its free pilgrimage scheme, allowing devotees to visit Salasar Balaji Dham and Khatu Shyam Ji, Haridwar-Rishikesh, and Mathura-Vrindavan at no cost.

Speaking at a programme in Jalandhar alongside Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal said the state already operates pilgrimage services to Darbar Sahib, Durgiana Temple, Valmiki Temple, Anandpur Sahib and Naina Devi Temple.

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Key announcements

  • Three new pilgrimage routes added to the scheme
  • Government to bear the full travel cost
  • Volvo buses being used for pilgrim travel
  • Maa Kali Devi Temple redevelopment in Patiala to be completed by September
  • Free staging of Ashutosh Rana’s “Hey Ram!” play across Punjab from July-end

Kejriwal said the Patiala temple redevelopment project was being carried out at a cost of 85 crore.

“The temple is being completely renovated and developed at a cost of 85 crore. It will be ready by September,” he said.

He also announced that Ashutosh Rana’s play “Hey Ram!”, based on episodes from the Ramayana, would be performed in cities across Punjab free of charge.

“From the end of July, we will organise performances of Ashutosh Rana’s play 'Hay Ram' across Punjab... In Delhi, tickets cost 8,000, but we have made it free for the people of Punjab,” Kejriwal said.

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The announcements were made during an event attended by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and other leaders.

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