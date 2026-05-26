Arvind Kejriwal says AAP’s Narmada win marks beginning of wider political change in Gujarat

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday attended a victory procession in Gujarat’s Narmada district after the party formed the district government and said the development marked the beginning of a broader political change in the state.

Addressing supporters during the event, Kejriwal thanked voters for supporting the party and said the outcome showed that people in Gujarat were looking beyond the BJP and Congress.

“This shows that the people of Gujarat want change. Today what the people of Narmada district have done, tomorrow the whole of Gujarat will do,” he said.

‘Third party government formed for first time’ Kejriwal said it was the first time in Gujarat that a district government had been formed by a party other than the BJP or Congress.

“People used to say that a third party could never exist in Gujarat. But the people of Narmada district formed the government of a third party for the first time,” he said.

The AAP leader claimed the development in the tribal-dominated district could influence politics across the state ahead of the 2027 Gujarat Assembly elections.

“What spark the tribal society has started today will spread across Gujarat and Aam Aadmi Party will form the government in 2027,” he said.

AAP chief targets BJP, Congress Kejriwal accused the BJP and Congress of working together politically and alleged that both parties had failed to address public concerns. “Both parties are jointly looting Gujarat,” he alleged.

He also referred to AAP leader Chaitar Vasava and alleged that AAP leaders faced harsher action than leaders from other parties. “If anyone has to go to jail, Congress leaders never go, but Aam Aadmi Party leader Chaitar Vasava goes to jail,” he said.

Calls for honest governance Kejriwal urged party representatives in Narmada district to focus on governance and public service.“The government formed in Narmada district has to work very well with honesty. The trust shown by the people has to be fulfilled and people have to be served,” he said.