As AI debate flares, Melania Trump touts technology as she tours North Carolina school

Jefferson , First lady Melania Trump visited an elementary school in northwestern North Carolina Tuesday, where she said the US must lead on artificial intelligence as she spoke with elementary school students, teachers and staff about how they're using technology and AI in the classroom.

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Her trip to Ashe County on Tuesday came as tech and political leaders debate about how best to regulate AI. Prominent tech leaders have been warning about the dangers of the technology and calling for more oversight, while President Donald Trump on Monday angrily dismissed the idea that more limits are needed, calling it a "hoax".

Many parents have also expressed alarm about schools' widespread adoption of tablets with access to sites like YouTube even in classrooms with the youngest students.

The first lady visited Mountain View Elementary School in rural Jefferson, which has a focus on using AI, robotics and engineering.

Asked by a reporter about the potential of AI and the growing warnings about it, the first lady said students must learn it for the US to be a global leader.

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"I think they need to learn we need to lead," she said. "Of course they need to be vigilant as well. But this is our future. And we need to guide them and teach them what is available. If not, they will stay behind. And we need to be the first, in the United States, to lead." SCY

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