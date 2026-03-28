Ashish Vidyarthi praises Aditya Dhar for directing 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Actor Ashish Vidyarthi said Aditya Dhar has taken filmmaking to another level with his latest directorial "Dhurandhar: The Revenge".

Vidyarthi, known for his prominent roles in projects such as "Drohkaal", for which he received a National Award, "Soldier", "Haider", "Rahasya", and "Ghilli", attended International Film Festival of Delhi (IFFD) on Friday, where he was asked about the film.

"The film is doing amazing numbers, and what's important is that 'Dhurandhar' has done is that it has taken filmmaking to another level, and I will say that is a point of celebration. What is more inspiring for me is that itne saalo mein lage rehke Aditya Dhar has moved to this place, so hats off to him. Amazing," he said, adding he hasn't seen the film.

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"No, I haven't seen it. Honestly, I don't watch films," he said.

The film, which is a sequel to Dhar's 2025 release, features Ranveer Singh and has already earned over ₹1000 crore at the global box office.

The sequel charts the rise of Singh's character Hamza Ali Mazari in the Karachi underworld while also delving into his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, tracing the journey of the young man who eventually transforms into the covert operative.

Also starring R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi, the film released on March 19.

The International Film Festival of Delhi (IFFD) 2026 will screen 140 films from 47 countries across multiple venues in the national capital.

The festival opened at Bharat Mandapam on March 25 and will conclude on March 31. The film gala is organised by the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) in association with the Delhi government.