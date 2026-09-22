Asian Hockey Federation invites Punjab CM Mann to Aichi-Nagoya hockey matches

The Asian Hockey Federation has invited Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and a delegation of the Punjab government to attend the semi-finals and finals of the men’s and women’s hockey competitions at the XX Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 in Japan.

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In a letter dated September 21, the federation's president Fumio Ogura said the hockey semi-finals are scheduled for September 30 and October 1, while the finals will be played on October 2 and 3. The invitation had sought the presence of the Chief Minister and the state government delegation during these matches.

The federation said the visit would offer Punjab officials first-hand experience of the arrangements and conduct of an international sporting event. The proposed exposure has been linked to Punjab’s upcoming hosting responsibilities, particularly the Men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2026.

Event management experience The Men’s Asian Champions Trophy is scheduled to be held at Jalandhar and Mohali from October 27 to November 5, according to the federation’s letter. The organisation said the experience gained from observing the Asian Games tournament could be utilised during the upcoming competition in Punjab.

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The federation also said the exposure could be useful if the Punjab government chooses to host similar mega sporting events in the future. The invitation therefore covers both the immediate requirements of the state’s upcoming hockey tournament and possible future international sporting events.

The letter asks the Chief Minister’s office to confirm the invitation and provide details of the delegation so that the Asian Hockey Federation can make the necessary arrangements.

Invitation to state delegation The invitation is specifically for witnessing the women’s and men’s hockey semi-finals and finals at the Asian Games. The federation’s communication does not specify the composition or size of the proposed Punjab delegation, instead asking the Chief Minister’s office to share those details after confirmation.

The invitation has been issued by the Asian Hockey Federation under the signature of its president, Fumio Ogura. It is addressed directly to Mann in his capacity as Punjab Chief Minister.

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The proposed visit would give the Punjab government delegation an opportunity to observe the organisation of an international hockey competition before the state hosts the Men’s Asian Champions Trophy. The tournament is scheduled across Jalandhar and Mohali, with matches planned from October 27 through November 5.

The federation has asked for confirmation so preparations for the visit can be made. The proposed visit would precede Punjab’s tournament by several weeks.