Assam govt signs MoUs with 6 organisations for introducing AI in school education

Guwahati, Sep 5 (PTI) The Assam government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with six organisations to collaborate on the introduction and use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the state's school education system, a minister said.

The tie-ups will help create an inclusive and learner-centric education ecosystem, Assam Education minister Ranoj Pegu said.

"A significant step towards future-ready education in Assam! Attended the MoU signing ceremony between @Samagra_Assam and six leading organisations to harness the potential of Artificial Intelligence, technology and innovation to strengthen school education across the State," Pegu said in a post on X on Friday.

Through these collaborations, each organisation will contribute towards a specific area of school education, he added.

Sharing details, the minister said the MoU with Google AI will focus on empowering teachers with AI-powered educational tools, digital skills and professional development.

The IIT Madras and Bodhan AI partnership will be for building AI proficiency among teachers, with around 1 lakh teachers of Grades 6–12 proposed to be trained by May 2027.

The LEHS – Wadhwani AI collaboration will strengthen foundational literacy through AI-enabled assessment of students' reading fluency, while the partnership with Educate Girls will support the identification, enrolment and retention of out-of-school adolescents, particularly girls.

The collaboration with EkStep – AXL will promote personalised, AI-assisted learning in foundational literacy and numeracy, and the one with Canva Education will foster digital literacy, creativity, design thinking and innovation among teachers and students, the minister said.