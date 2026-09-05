Assam govt signs MoUs with 6 organisations for introducing AI in school education

Guwahati, Sep 5 (PTI) The Assam government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with six organisations to collaborate on the introduction and use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the state's school education system, a minister said.

The tie-ups will help create an inclusive and learner-centric education ecosystem, Assam Education minister Ranoj Pegu said.

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"A significant step towards future-ready education in Assam! Attended the MoU signing ceremony between @Samagra_Assam and six leading organisations to harness the potential of Artificial Intelligence, technology and innovation to strengthen school education across the State," Pegu said in a post on X on Friday.

Through these collaborations, each organisation will contribute towards a specific area of school education, he added.

Sharing details, the minister said the MoU with Google AI will focus on empowering teachers with AI-powered educational tools, digital skills and professional development.

The IIT Madras and Bodhan AI partnership will be for building AI proficiency among teachers, with around 1 lakh teachers of Grades 6–12 proposed to be trained by May 2027.

The LEHS – Wadhwani AI collaboration will strengthen foundational literacy through AI-enabled assessment of students' reading fluency, while the partnership with Educate Girls will support the identification, enrolment and retention of out-of-school adolescents, particularly girls.

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The collaboration with EkStep – AXL will promote personalised, AI-assisted learning in foundational literacy and numeracy, and the one with Canva Education will foster digital literacy, creativity, design thinking and innovation among teachers and students, the minister said.

"These collaborations mark an important step towards creating a technology-enabled, inclusive and learner-centric education ecosystem, while empowering our teachers and expanding learning opportunities for every child," Pegu added.