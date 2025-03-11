Guwahati, Mar 11 (PTI) The North East Tea Association (NETA) on Tuesday welcomed the Assam budget's proposal for an AI-driven, blockchain-based tea auctioning system in the state.

It also lauded the extension given to the exemption of green leaf cess for another two years.

"The proposal in the state budget presented on Monday for an AI-driven, blockchain-based tea auctioning system is an excellent initiative and we welcome this step of the government," NETA advisor Bidyananda Barkakoty said on Tuesday.

According to the budget proposal, the Assam government will work with tea industry stakeholders to introduce India's first AI-driven, blockchain-based tea auctioning system to enhance transparency and efficiency.

The digital platform will revolutionise the tea trade by ensuring secure transactions and fair pricing. The initiative will strengthen Assam's position as a global leader in the tea industry, it said.

Barkakoty pointed out that a blockchain auction is a decentralised, transparent and tamper-proof auctioning system built using blockchain technology which will ensure fair bidding, eliminate fraud and provide immutable records of transactions.

"We must, however, go step-by-step by first introducing Artificial Intelligence and then blockchain so that trade is not disrupted," he added.

The former vice chairman of the Tea Board of India further said that NETA is also happy over the extension given to the exemption of green leaf cess for another two years.

The extension on exemption of green leaf cess was given in the budget in 2022 for a period of three years effective from January 1, 2022 and it expired on December 31, 2024.

This year's budget further extended the exemption by another two years under the 'Assam Taxation (on specified lands) Act'.

Prior to 2022, tax of 40 paisa per kg of green leaf was levied for lands exceeding 40 hectares and 25 paisa per kg of green leaf for lands not exceeding 40 hectares.

Barkakoty also urged the state government to have provisions for generic promotion of Assam Tea so that the per capita consumption of tea increases in the country.

"Engaging a brand ambassador for Assam Tea can further help the generic promotion," he added.

The budget proposals also include provisions for 800 four-seater trailer-mounted mobile toilets to cover all the tea gardens of the state, while ₹109 crore was allocated to the Labour Welfare Department for establishing mobile creches and toilet units in strategic locations, including tea gardens.

In a bid to improve healthcare for tea garden workers, the 'Healthy Garden Population Comprehensive Health Screening' initiative will be launched in 20 tea gardens while 'Durgam to Sugam' initiative has been announced which offers financial incentives to doctors working in remote areas.

A one-time financial assistance of ₹5,000 has also been announced for both casual and permanent workers.

The budget also proposed to create a digital tourism circuit, banking upon homestays and tea tourism facilities in Assam.