Assistant professor arrested over alleged UTU exam paper leak in Uttarakhand; police probe wider network

An assistant professor at Shivalik College of Engineering has been arrested for allegedly leaking questions related to a Uttarakhand Technical University (UTU) semester examination, with the state government reiterating its zero-tolerance policy against examination malpractice.

The arrest was made by Dehradun Police following an investigation into the alleged leak of questions linked to the UTU semester examination conducted on July 8, a statement from the state government said. The case was registered at Prem Nagar police station on a complaint filed by UTU Controller of Examinations Dr Vinay Kumar Patel.

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WhatsApp messages triggered inquiry According to the complaint, assistant professor Ashish Kumar Gupta allegedly shared important examination questions with students through a WhatsApp group before the examination. After the examination concluded, university officials compared the circulated questions with the actual question paper and found substantial similarities.

An internal inquiry conducted by the university also found that similar questions had been shared through students' WhatsApp groups and other channels before the examination, the press release shared by the state government stated. Based on these findings, police launched an investigation and collected evidence before arresting the accused.

Police said electronic devices recovered during the investigation are being examined to ascertain the source of the leaked material and identify others who may have been involved. The role of additional suspects and the possibility of a larger network are also being investigated.

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Government cites anti-cheating drive Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the state government was committed to protecting the interests of students and maintaining the integrity of examinations.

He said strict action would continue against anyone involved in cheating, question paper leaks or compromising the confidentiality of recruitment or university examinations.

The Chief Minister said more than 100 members of alleged cheating rackets and their associates have been arrested in different cases since the implementation of Uttarakhand's anti-cheating law. He added that the government's objective was to ensure a transparent and fair examination system for deserving candidates and that the campaign against examination-related offences would continue with the same resolve.

The police said further investigation is underway to establish the full extent of the alleged paper leak and identify all those connected with the case.

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