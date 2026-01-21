At Davos, Jharkhand Explores Power Transmission and Skill Partnerships with Hitachi

Jharkhand’s global investment outreach at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos gathered momentum as Chief Minister Hemant Soren led discussions with Hitachi’s Regional Head Bharat Kaushal and senior executives, exploring long-term collaboration in power systems, transmission technology, infrastructure and skill development.

The interaction reflected Jharkhand’s growing emphasis on modernising its energy and infrastructure ecosystem through global technology partnerships. Hitachi representatives highlighted their role in operating power systems for nine metro rail projects across India, positioning the company as a key player in large-scale energy and urban transport solutions.

The delegation was also briefed on Hitachi’s digital dashboard for power electronics and the company’s existing operations in Dhanbad, signalling a foundation for deeper engagement within the state.

A proposal was put forward to hold joint meetings in February–March with Hitachi’s manufacturing units in India and Jharkhand, along with other Japanese firms, to identify viable short-term and long-term projects. Bharat Kaushal formally invited Chief Minister Soren to visit Hitachi’s manufacturing facilities as part of this engagement.

A key focus of the discussions was power transmission, where land constraints often delay project execution. Hitachi outlined advanced technologies that allow efficient transmission using minimal land, offering potential solutions aligned with Jharkhand’s energy security and infrastructure expansion goals.

The talks also extended to the heavy vehicle sector, including the idea of setting up a high-skilled heavy vehicle training institute in Jharkhand. The initiative aims to build a technically skilled workforce and improve employment outcomes for the state’s youth.