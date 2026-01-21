At Davos, Tech Mahindra Explores AI, Data Centre Investments in Jharkhand

Jharkhand’s push to attract technology-led investments gained traction at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, as Tech Mahindra discussed potential investments in artificial intelligence, data centres and emerging technologies with Chief Minister Hemant Soren and the state’s official delegation.

The discussions took place at the Tech Mahindra Lounge, where Sahil Dhawan, Head and President – IMEA Division, Tech Mahindra, hosted the delegation and outlined the company’s interest in strengthening Jharkhand’s IT and digital ecosystem.

Tech Mahindra proposed investing in AI-driven infrastructure and data centres, citing Jharkhand’s trajectory towards becoming an energy-surplus state as a strategic advantage. Given the high energy requirements of advanced digital infrastructure, the company indicated readiness to collaborate with the state on innovative energy solutions, including underground energy storage systems.

The company also expressed interest in acting as a strategic partner for the state’s proposed IT Park and explored the possibility of setting up a Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Jharkhand. Such a centre would handle global operations across IT services, research and development, mining research, finance, customer support and digital innovation, anchored in local talent.

On the talent development front, Tech Mahindra highlighted its experience in higher education initiatives, scholarships and large-scale skill development programmes. The company proposed working closely with the Jharkhand government to design skill development and employment-linked training programmes for the state’s youth.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren emphasised the need to align Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) with industry demand, seeking Tech Mahindra’s support to make vocational institutions more market-oriented and future-ready.