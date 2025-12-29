At the ‘Heart’ of Innovation: 3DStent Technology Transforms Cardiac Care

The statistics tell the stories of the number of lives that could be saved with timely action, informed choices, and access to advanced technology. Despite advances in interventional hardware, stent delivery difficulties still occur in 2.7–3.3% of procedures, often due to factors like vessel tortuosity, severe or long lesions, calcifications, chronic total occlusions, poor guide catheter support, or unfavourable vessel angles. However, advanced imaging technologies are redefining how cardiologists approach treatment, turning uncertainty into hope.

From Risk to Recovery: The Power of 3DStent Technology

Arjun Mehta (name changed), a 62-year-old male from Karnataka, had been experiencing recurring chest pain for several weeks. When the discomfort escalated to severe angina, he visited Sahyadri Narayana Multispeciality Hospital in Shimoga. A coronary angiogram revealed a long, complex lesion extending from the left main coronary artery into the mid-left anterior descending artery. This was identified as a high-risk lesion that demanded precise planning and careful execution.

While conventional stenting techniques often rely on two-dimensional imaging, which can sometimes obscure subtle structural issues in complex lesions, in Arjun’s case, GE HealthCare’s 3DStent Visualization technology was employed— a next-generation imaging solution that reconstructs high-resolution angiographic data into a real-time three-dimensional model of the coronary arteries. This enabled cardiologists to evaluate the stent expansion, apposition, and overlap with unprecedented detail, ensuring that every critical section of the artery was adequately treated.

Uncovering Hidden Risks with Innovative Solutions

During the procedure, the cardiologist encountered difficulty while placing overlapping stents. A guide extension catheter was used to assist delivery, but it caused minor deformation in the first stent. Conventional imaging could not fully diagnose the issue. This is where 3DStent reconstruction came to rescue— the technology helped cardiologists identify a small bare area at the overlap zone and promptly deployed an additional stent to achieve complete coverage. The procedure concluded successfully, with optimal blood flow and no residual complications.

By enabling real-time, three-dimensional visualization, 3DStent technology helps clinicians detect subtle mechanical issues such as stent deformation or incomplete apposition that may be invisible on conventional angiography or even intravascular ultrasound. This enhances procedural safety, minimizes the risk of complications, and supports better long-term outcomes for patients.

For hospitals and cardiac centers across India, such technologies are transforming patient care. Complex PCI cases, particularly in older patients or those with long lesions and calcification, are daily challenges that require precision, speed, and adaptability. Advanced imaging tools empower cardiologists to navigate these challenges confidently, reducing procedural uncertainty and improving both clinical and operational outcomes.

Arjun’s journey underlines the transformative power of innovation. What once posed a significant risk became a precise, controlled, and successful procedure—restoring not just his health, but his confidence. As cardiovascular disease continues to affect millions across India, advanced technologies like 3DStent Visualization are redefining cardiac care, delivering hope where traditional imaging falls short, restoring hope for many hearts.

