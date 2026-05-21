ATLAS SkillTech University focuses on student leadership through experiential learning

Most institutions prepare students for the real world. ATLAS SkillTech University places them in it. As Maharashtra's First Urban Multidisciplinary Skills University, ATLAS has built an academic ecosystem where business, design, technology, and law converge and where students are trusted with real ownership from day one. Experiential learning sits at the core of this vision, woven into every course, every module, every interaction with industry. Even the curriculum reflects this philosophy, with courses continuously co-created with industry to mirror the realities of a changing world and shaped by student perspectives and emerging trends that keep learning relevant and future-focused.

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Student-led ecosystems of growth & leadership at ATLAS

At ATLAS, experiential learning extends beyond classrooms and coursework, taking shape through environments where students build, lead and execute ideas in real time. Student-led clubs function as structured platforms where learning is tested through action, responsibility and collaboration across disciplines.

In the domains of entrepreneurship and finance, clubs such as INC - The Corporate Club, FINTEREST - The Finance & Economics Club and FUTUREPRENEURS - The Entrepreneurship Club enable students to engage directly with industry conversations, business simulations and startup ecosystems. Through leadership sessions, networking events, finance competitions and startup showcases, students develop analytical thinking, decision-making abilities and a deeper understanding of how organisations function in real-world contexts.

Initiatives like “Startup Street” have further strengthened this experience, with student-led ventures collectively generating revenues exceeding ₹15 lakh at a two-day entrepreneurial marketplace that brought together 76 ventures, 4,000+ visitors and a 100+ member organising team.

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Learning at ATLAS also extends to teamwork, discipline and performance under pressure through AGILE - The Sports Club. Through intercollegiate tournaments, fitness-driven initiatives and wellness activities, students engage in competitive and collaborative environments that strengthen consistency, coordination and resilience. “Sports at ATLAS has become more than competition, it has become a culture of discipline, resilience and community,” said Arjun Madari, President, AGILE. “Students today want campuses that encourage ambition both inside and outside the classroom,” he added.

The National Service Scheme (NSS) unit at ATLAS SkillTech University is an award-winning student-led social impact community that has delivered 100+ initiatives across sectors, impacting 12,000+ individuals, including 300+ neurodiverse individuals and children from underserved communities. “I am here to build empathetic leaders driving impact-driven change and to make community service not a hobby but a habit,” said Harshvardhan Goradia, President, NSS.

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Alongside this, campus life finds expression through creativity and performance. Cultural engagement at ATLAS comes alive through STAGE - the Society for Talent Generation and Entertainment, which has built a presence across India’s college cultural circuit with a 13-fest winning streak, 400+ event participations and over 100 trophies across 20+ intercollegiate festivals. From large-scale campus productions to national-level competitions, the club has also led collaborations with brands and personalities including Red Bull, Miss Femina India, Times Fresh Face, Pinkvilla, Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi.

Together, these experiences reflect a campus ecosystem where leadership is shaped through continuous participation, responsibility and execution across diverse forms of student engagement.

Moving from cultural expression to a global outlook, ATLAS extends its experiential ecosystem through HIGHFLYERS - the International Students’ Council. With a 100+ member core team, the council has hosted over 250 international guests. Flagship initiatives such as Global Village 2025 saw participation from 180+ students, while Odyssey engaged over 100 participants, reinforcing ATLAS’ expanding global footprint, strengthened by 65+ MoUs with leading international universities.

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At the centre of this ecosystem is the ATLAS Student Council, which works closely with clubs, university leadership and students to strengthen campus engagement, student welfare and large-scale university initiatives. Through student-led collaboration and representation, the council plays a key role in shaping the overall student experience at ATLAS.

The story of ATLAS is, above all, a story of its students. Their ideas, energy, and ambitions have shaped the university from day one. And as ATLAS SkillTech University looks ahead, its student-led model is poised to shape what management education can and should look like. Along with the academic credentials, students also graduate with the instincts of a leader, the agility of a problem-solver, and the confidence of someone who has already done the work. In every career they build and every team they lead, they carry forward the spirit of ATLAS SkillTech University - Delivering Future Skills Today.

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