Atlys Underwrites Visa Rejection Risk, Makes Refund Policy Public

Indian travellers lost an estimated ₹662 crore to visa rejections in 2024 as per reports. That is money spent on applications that never turned into trips. Schengen rejections alone accounted for approximately ₹136 crore, with about 165,000 applications denied out of 1.1 million filed, according to European Commission data. Since government fees are non-refundable by design, travellers typically have little recourse once an application enters processing.

The company addresses that gap through AtlysProtect, its visa insurance product that comes standard for eligible destinations. If an application is denied under qualifying conditions, applicants get a 100% refund. If the visa is approved but delayed beyond Atlys's committed timeline, the service fee is waived.

To make this process transparent, the company has published the Atlys refund policy online, outlining exactly how refunds work across four visa categories: eVisas, United States, Schengen, and Passport Collection. The policy maps eligibility across the entire process, from internal checks to government submission to the final decision, giving applicants a clear view of what happens to their money depending on where their application stands.



How the refund logic works

Take eVisas, for example. Atlys breaks down refund eligibility by application stage, so travellers know exactly where they stand.

If an application is still with Atlys, either pending document upload or undergoing internal checks, it's fully refundable. The application hasn't been filed to the government yet, which means it can still be cancelled without entering irreversible processing. This also applies if Atlys cancels due to insufficient documentation, or if the traveller cancels for personal reasons before government submission.

Once the application is filed to the government, refunds stop. At that point, the application has entered the official visa process and cannot be withdrawn from the government system.

The final decision determines what happens next. If the visa is approved on time, there's no refund because the visa has already been issued. If it's approved but delayed, the service fee is waived. If the visa is rejected and AtlysProtect applies, the traveller receives a refund.

The policy works structurally the same way for other visa types, but the stages and conditions adjust by destination. Schengen applications follow different timelines than eVisas. US visa processing has its own set of checkpoints. That's why the policy is organized by visa category, allowing applicants to check the specific rules that apply to their case.

Why this matters

Visas are a category where outcomes are shaped by shifting regulations, documentation quality, and final consular decisions. Rejection rates vary widely by destination and applicant profile, and the financial risk of non-refundable fees makes clear refund terms a valuable safeguard for travellers, reducing the potential loss if an application is rejected.

Atlys' approach toward refund clarity reflects a broader focus on reducing uncertainty in a process that is often opaque. Making refund terms visible upfront gives applicants clearer expectations rather than leaving policies to be interpreted case by case.

The company has also outlined operational improvements tied to the policy. Refunds now process in 36 hours instead of 72, cancellation requests are handled through automated flows, and refunds go directly to cards rather than account credits.

The refund framework is one part of a transparency initiative at Atlys. The company recently launched its second edition of the Transparency Report, which documents operational performance and customer-driven changes across the platform, including clearer disclosures on pricing, refund handling, and support escalation.

Together, these efforts aim to make visa processing more predictable for travellers, particularly in high-stakes destinations where rejection risk remains a real cost of applying.

