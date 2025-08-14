Aussie Maxwell sharpening his skills to bowl in powerplays during 2026 T20 World Cup

Cairns (Australia), Aug 14 (PTI) With an eye on next year's T20 World Cup in the Indian subcontinent, charismatic Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is sharpening his spin-bowling skills to become more potent in the powerplay overs, given that he might need to bowl with the new ball on spinner-friendly pitches.

The 2026 T20 World Cup will be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka with the spin-bowling all-rounder, if fully fit, likely to be a part of the Australian side as it aims to reclaim the trophy it last won in 2021.

Maxwell has been a regular in the Indian Premier League, donning several jerseys with his most successful stints coming for Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings, where he has shone as a devastating batter with the ability to turn the game decisively with the ball.

Despite his bowling prowess, Maxwell has bowled only five powerplay overs in total in the shortest format between the 2022 T20 World Cup and the ongoing home series against South Africa.

But the 36-year-old feels he could come in handy in powerplay overs during the T20 World Cup as the new ball grips the subcontinent's wickets better.

"I think in the subcontinent you might be able to get a little bit more out of it (wicket) as a spinner early on," Maxwell was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"Especially that new ball, the hard seam, being able to grip on those dry surfaces. So it might be something we think about heading forward," he added.

He took two wickets in the second T20I against South Africa in Darwin, including that of skipper Aiden Markram in the fifth powerplay over.

"I love getting wickets. It's very surprising anytime I get anyone out. I'm there to do a job in the powerplay and I'm trying to execute that as well as I can," he said.

Apart from his bowling, Maxwell has been comfortable playing at any position depending upon the team's requirement.

"I've been a bit of the shuffler around the order, up and down. I'm filling holes at the moment. Even during the West Indies series, trying to combat Akeal Hosein (by) going up the top, this series (against South Africa) going a little bit lower, trying to manage that back end (of the innings).