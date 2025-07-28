Author and celebrity yoga teacher Ira Trivedi on love, spirituality and her yoga journey

Bestselling author and yoga acharya Ira Trivedi has charted a journey of self-discovery which led her from the written word to the wisdom of the self. She feels there is an intimate connection between her literary explorations of love and her spiritual journey through yoga.

In the third episode of The Success Code, a series of podcasts hosted by Rushank Shah, promoter of Hubtown, and presented by Mint, Trivedi spoke about her literary beginnings, her evolving understanding of love and spirituality, her transformative journey into yoga, and the formative influences that have shaped her perspective.

Trivedi has authored more than eight books, with common themes of love, loneliness, lust, a search for connection. When asked if the books are autobiographical, she said: “Very, especially my early novels. My first one came out when I was 19, and after that at age 21, 23. These are all published as fiction and as novels but, really, it was that deep search for meaning, purpose, for a place in this world. All of these themes are what the characters are also looking for, and that’s also what I as a human was looking for.”

Even as her focus shifted to yoga as she has matured as an author and as a person, the underlying quest for meaning persists. Shah asked her: “So, if you were to write a book now at 40, as opposed to 20, do the themes remain the same?”, Trivedi said the themes remain the same but the characters change.

Her yoga journey Hailing from a brahmin family of Sanskrit scholars and writers, her path to becoming a yoga acharya was not a linear one. Trivedi recounts her initial encounters with yoga with a touch of humour. “Yoga always seemed to be really, really boring, really, really slow in school. I remembered it as a smelly experience. Everyone takes off their shoes and the carpets would be dirty.”

Her parents called a yoga teacher home to help her shed some extra kilos. “I was in a small town, Bhopal, and with a yoga sir who would come, and he was really overweight himself, and in shavasana, he would not only fall asleep, but also snore really loudly.”

Ira Trivedi in conversation with Rushank Shah

However, a cultural shift when she went to the US for higher studies, just like Shah. “We have both studied in the States, and when I went, yoga was bigger there than it was here. And, you’re supposed to know what yoga is and that there are various types of yoga.”

Trivedi had a very similar experience. “Madonna was doing yoga, and it was all the craze. I thought, is this the same yoga that I also did with the yoga sir who fell asleep and started snoring? Is this different?” This curiosity sparked her interest in yoga.

The true transformation occurred during a period of personal searching when she returned to India and was looking to get fitter in the body and mind. She chanced upon a Sivananda Ashram to experience yoga first-hand.

This experience led to a profound realisation – she wanted to go back to the ashram for the ‘divinity’ that she experienced, over and over again. “I kept coming back because I felt that I was really touching something divine. And then, as I progressed, I said, I want to feel as divine as possible, and I want people to feel this experience.”

The three pillars of yoga Trivedi encapsulated the true essence of the yoga life in three letters: EDM, where ‘E’ stands for exercise, ‘D’ is for diet as in following a sattvic diet, and ‘M’ is for mind, through meditation and positive thinking. “I think these are the three pillars of a yogic life,” she said. This holistic approach, she explains, fostered a deeper connection to the divine for her.

Shah asked her: “In your specific case, when you started living the yoga life, you felt a little bit more in touch with divinity. Is yoga the physical manifestation of divinity?”

“The word yoga itself means union. It is the union of the breath, the body, and ultimately leading to an experience of oneness. Yoga helps to experience that loss of individuality manifested through the physical body,” Trivedi said.

At a physical level, yoga asanas work on the chakras, the energetic centres of the body, aligning them to facilitate the smooth flow of prana, or vital energy. Higher pranic energy, she believes, contributes to overall well-being and a more positive life experience.

Ira Trivedi

Becoming an acharya Trivedi said that her transition to becoming a yoga acharya was driven by a drive to becoming fit and a thirst for knowledge rather than a pursuit of titles. Despite initial reluctance, she completed her training, finding an unexpected calling in teaching.

Even now, she integrates various forms of movement into her practice, recognising the need for diversity while always returning to yoga for its unique ability to facilitate a connection to the divine.

“For me, yoga was about touching that divinity and being as close to that as possible through my physical body. Even today, I do lots of different things because I realised to keep the body fit and healthy, you need a variety of different movements. It’s like food. If you eat the same food every single day, that’s good, but then you may or may not be getting your entire nutrition spectrum,” she said.

Her family and connections Reflecting on her upbringing, Trivedi credits her parents – she comes from a family of bureaucrats – for encouraging originality and hard work, providing a creative space free from traditional pressures. This open-minded approach allowed her and her sisters to pursue their passions. She pursued an unconventional career path after an MBA degree from Columbia, and had her parents’ full support. “They were very, very open minded, you know, very little patriarchy, and I think that really helped us become the people that we are,” she said.

Finally, Trivedi shared her perspective on marriage within the context of her spiritual journey. Initially viewing her yogic path as solitary, she came to see marriage as a lesson in integration and interaction, a challenging yet necessary step in her evolution as both an individual and a teacher. She views the choice of a partner as one of life’s most significant decisions, particularly in an age of both hyper-connectivity and loneliness.

Watch the full episode now: